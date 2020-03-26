Coronavirus: Canada makes 14-day self-isolation mandatory for travellers

Canada on Wednesday intensified its guidelines for travellers returning home in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, mandating a 14-day period of self-isolation.

The measure was one step beyond a previous government recommendation to self-isolate, and comes amid reports that some were ignoring the guidance.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference that self-isolation would be a "legal obligation" across the country as of Thursday.



Under the federal law, which was made tougher in 2005 after the SARS crisis, those who disobey quarantine requests face fines of up to Can$1 million (US$700,000) or up to three years in jail.



