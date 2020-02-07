 

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61

2020-02-07 10:28
Thai nurses and doctors check temperatures of travellers coming from Hong Kong at the Bangkok International Airport. ( Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Thai nurses and doctors check temperatures of travellers coming from Hong Kong at the Bangkok International Airport. ( Paula Bronstein/Getty Images) (Paula Bronstein)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Friday, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness.

The newly diagnosed infections mean at least 61 people from the ship have contracted the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, and infected more than 30 000 on the mainland.

READ | Coronavirus: Don't panic, say SA experts

Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.

"The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that."

"In total, out of 273 specimens, 61 tested positive," he added.

READ | Fake news alert: Coronavirus will not invade your body within 10 minutes if you do not quench your thirst

Serious condition

The newly diagnosed include 21 Japanese, as well as Americans, Canadians, Australians, an Argentine and a Briton.

There were more than 3 700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off Japan's coast on Monday evening. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to resupply for a quarantine that could last until February 19.

Twenty people who were earlier diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the vessel, including one who is in serious condition, a health ministry official said, without providing further details.

Testing was initially carried out on those who displayed symptoms or had come into close contact with the former passenger diagnosed with the virus.

But Kato suggested testing would now be expanded.

Authorities will "test those who are susceptible to illness, including elderly people and those with other ailments, as well as those who had close contact with the people newly diagnosed with the virus", he said.

There were no immediate details on how many people would meet those criteria or when the testing might take place.

Japan has already reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus aside from the infections on board the ship, and evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged.

Read more on:    japan  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies

2020-02-07 10:18

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: 'There is money in the soil' – Women empower their communities with small-scale farms
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:13 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Kraaifontein 10:52 AM
Road name: Maroela Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
16 Daily Lotto players walk away with R25k 2020-02-06 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 