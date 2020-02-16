 

Coronavirus cases on Japan ship rise to 355

2020-02-16 07:43
A member of the media wearing a face mask walks past the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment.

A member of the media wearing a face mask walks past the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan's coast has risen to 355, the country's health minister said on Sunday.

The new figures came as the United States was preparing to evacuate some of its citizens from the Diamond Princess, which has been in quarantine since February 5 in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Hong Kong also said it would offer its 330 citizens on board the chance to take a charter flight back. Canada, too, announced a similar decision to repatriate its nationals on the ship.

"So far, we have conducted tests for 1 219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive," health minister Katsunobu Kato told a roundtable discussion on public broadcaster NHK - a rise of 70 from the last government toll.

Japan's efforts to control the viral infections on the vessel have prompted international concern.

The cruise ship arrived off the Japanese coast in early February with more than 3 700 passengers and crew members from more than 50 countries and regions.

It was placed under quarantine after authorities found that a passenger who got off the boat in Hong Kong during its voyage tested positive for the virus.

Officials kept finding new infections among the passengers and crew members and transporting them to Japanese hospitals, while others have been told to stay inside their individual cabins during the 14-day quarantine period, which should end on Wednesday.

Japan has not been able to test all those on board due to limited supplies of testing kits, facilities and manpower that are also needed by authorities tracking the spread of the virus among the general population.

"Based on the high number of COVID-19 cases identified on board the Diamond Princess, the Department of Health and Human Services made an assessment that passengers and crew members on board are at high risk of exposure," the US embassy said in a letter to its passengers.

The US, Canada and Hong Kong said those repatriated will go through another two-week quarantine period at home.

The captain of the Diamond Princess has told passengers that the Japanese government might start testing them for the virus from Tuesday, and those with negative results would be allowed to get off the ship from Friday.

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saudi-led strikes on Yemen kill 31 civilians after jet crash

2020-02-15 22:56

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: SONA heats up as EFF MPs disrupt parliamentary proceedings
Traffic Alerts
Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-02-15 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

New Works Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Odwyer Personnel
R14 000.00 Per Month

Trauma/Emergency RN

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R400 000.00 Per Year

Trainee Accountant

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 