 

Coronavirus confusion | Brewery shooter ID: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-28 08:29

Mixed messages, delays hamper US coronavirus response

Barely more than a handful of US public health departments across the country are able to test for the fast-spreading coronavirus, which began in China and has spread to at least 44 countries.

Police ID brewery shooter as 15-year electrician

Police have identified the man who gunned down five co-workers at Molson Coors brewery as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill of Milwaukee. Ferrill's neighbours have said he worked at the brewery complex for 15 years as an electrician.

'Do not deport your people and your problems': Ardern takes aim at Australia's deportations

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern alongside Scott Morrison at Admiralty House in Sydney, urges Scott Morrison to rethink Australia's criminal deportation policy.

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Worshippers pray in Mecca as Saudi Arabia suspends visas for visits to Islam's holiest sites for the "Umrah" pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raises questions over the annual hajj.

Hermit crab who keeps breaking his shell on hunt for new home

Hulk the hermit crab repeatedly outgrows or breaks his shell, so the National Marine Aquarium is teaming up with Plymouth College of Art in a bid to find the hefty hermit a forever home.

Climate campaigners win appeal to prevent new Heathrow runway

2020-02-27 22:00

