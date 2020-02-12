 

Coronavirus death toll | Sanders emerges as leading candidate: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-12 10:10

China virus death toll passes 1 110

The number of people in China to have died from the new coronavirus outbreak jumped to 1 113 nationwide on Wednesday, after another 97 deaths were reported by the national health commission.

Sanders leads, Biden lags in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders is on track to win the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, but former frontrunner Joe Biden flopped badly.

Guaido addresses supporters after arriving in Venezuela

Opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks to supporters after returning to Venezuela, following a 23-day international tour in which he defied a ban on leaving the country imposed by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Trump: Stone sentence 'an insult to our country'

US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday he did not speak to the Justice Department about lowering the amount of prison time it will seek for Roger Stone. He made the comments after four lawyers who prosecuted Stone quit the case.

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones - the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra - will go on sale on March 13.

Read more on:    south korea  |  us  |  china  |  venezuela  |  coronavirus
2020-02-12 09:24

