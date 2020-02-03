Coronavirus deaths more than SARS | UK terror attack: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Virus deaths in China pass 360, exceeding SARS mainland toll

China's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared past 360 on Monday, with deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China.

UK police shoot man dead after terror attack

A man has been shot dead by police in south London after a "terrorist-related" stabbing attack.

Italian scientists isolate DNA sequence of coronavirus

Scientists in Rome say they have isolated the DNA sequence of the coronavirus and will share the research worldwide to help combat the outbreak.

French officials condemn Guernsey fishing ban triggered by Brexit

Guernsey has announced a post-Brexit case-by-case permit scheme for French boats that officials in France say is a de facto ban on fishing.

Protesters in Beirut decry Trump plan

Hundreds of protesters gathered near the US Embassy in Beirut against a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The US plan heavily favours Israel, granting Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank.