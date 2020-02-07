 

Coronavirus doctor dies | Brexit bomb plot: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-07 08:32

Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600.

Continuity IRA blamed for botched Brexit day bomb plot on Irish Sea ferry

Dissident republicans planted a bomb on a lorry they believed was bound for an Irish Sea ferry with a plan to detonate it to mark Brexit, police have said. Officers have blamed the Continuity IRA for the botched terror bid last Friday night.

To counter Huawei, Barr says US should back Ericsson, Nokia

Calling China the biggest threat to America, US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its "financial muscle" behind Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter Huawei's dominance.

Buttigieg keeps narrow lead in final Iowa results

Pete Buttigieg narrowly leads Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses, the state party said on Thursday, after a long delay in releasing the results of the first contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61

Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Friday, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness.

