 

Coronavirus evacuations in Hong Kong | Massive storm hits Europe: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-11 06:12

Hong Kong housing block evacuated after double virus find

More than 100 people were evacuated from a 35-storey Hong Kong housing block on Tuesday after two residents in different apartments tested positive for the new coronavirus.

At least 6 dead as storm batters Europe

At least six people have been killed as a storm batters its way across Europe, causing major flooding and transport chaos.

100+ troops injured from Iran attack, Pentagon says

The Pentagon has confirmed a more than 50% jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries stemming from Iran's missile attack on an Iraq base housing US troops last month.

Fianna Fail edges Sinn Fein in race to win most Irish Parliament seats

Fianna Fail has been confirmed as the largest party in Ireland's next parliament by the narrowest margin over a surging Sinn Fein. Micheal Martin's party finished with 38 seats to Sinn Fein's 37 at the end of two days of counting.

Indigenous Australians cannot be deported

The High Court has ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be considered "aliens" under the constitution, presenting a major hurdle to the deportation of two men.

Read more on:    ireland  |  us  |  china  |  australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Elon Musk took another shot at Mark Zuckerberg by calling Facebook 'lame' and saying people should delete it

2020-02-10 22:48

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Water billows from overflowing waterfall in Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 06:16 AM
Road name: M7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 06:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Record 37 people cash in on Daily Lotto! 2020-02-10 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 