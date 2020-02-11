Coronavirus evacuations in Hong Kong | Massive storm hits Europe: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hong Kong housing block evacuated after double virus find

More than 100 people were evacuated from a 35-storey Hong Kong housing block on Tuesday after two residents in different apartments tested positive for the new coronavirus.

At least 6 dead as storm batters Europe

At least six people have been killed as a storm batters its way across Europe, causing major flooding and transport chaos.

100+ troops injured from Iran attack, Pentagon says

The Pentagon has confirmed a more than 50% jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries stemming from Iran's missile attack on an Iraq base housing US troops last month.

Fianna Fail edges Sinn Fein in race to win most Irish Parliament seats

Fianna Fail has been confirmed as the largest party in Ireland's next parliament by the narrowest margin over a surging Sinn Fein. Micheal Martin's party finished with 38 seats to Sinn Fein's 37 at the end of two days of counting.

Indigenous Australians cannot be deported

The High Court has ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be considered "aliens" under the constitution, presenting a major hurdle to the deportation of two men.