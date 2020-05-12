Coronavirus-hit Iran to reopen mosques for Ramadaan holy nights

Tehran – Virus-hit Iran will reopen its mosques for
three nights over the next week so that worshippers can pray during one of the
holiest times of year, a minister said on Tuesday.
The Islamic republic shut its mosques and shrines
in March as part of its efforts to contain the Middle East's deadliest outbreak
of the novel coronavirus.
The reopening was granted for Laylat al-Qadr – a
high point during the fasting month of Ramadaan that marks when the Quran was
revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.
But Health Minister Saeed Namaki sounded a note of
caution as he announced that worshippers would be allowed to attend mosques and
ceremonies for three of the next five nights.
"The biggest strategic mistake is to think
that coronavirus is finished," he said in remarks broadcast on state
television.
"At any time, we can go back to bad
circumstances" due to "negligence", said Namaki. "Our
priority is to hold ceremonies outdoors" such as "in stadiums",
he said, "so that social distancing is properly observed."
Namaki said his ministry agreed in a meeting to
help "organise ceremonies from midnight to 02:00 during the nights of
Qadr".
He said the move came in response to
"concern" expressed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but stressed the
supreme leader "always supports all measures" to contain the virus.
Dozens of new fatalities
All gatherings would need to respect "sanitary
protocols to the maximum", he added.
But he warned: "They shouldn't blame the
health ministry and say they wanted to open mosques but didn't care about
people's health".
His remarks came shortly before Iran announced
another 48 deaths from the virus, taking its overall toll to 6 733.
Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour
said another 1 481 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours,
bringing the total number of cases to 110 767 since the start of the crisis.
Iran has struggled to contain its outbreak of the
virus that causes Covid-19 since announcing its first cases in the Shiite holy
city of Qom on February 19.
The government closed schools, postponed major
events and banned inter-city travel, but it has eased restrictions gradually
since 11 April.
It allowed mosques to reopen on 4 May in 132
counties where the virus was deemed to be under control.
And on Friday last week, worshippers were able to
attend the main weekly prayers for the first time in more than two months,
except for in the capital.
The government warned on Monday of a setback in its
efforts to contain the virus.
"We have regressed in Khuzestan due to
(people) not observing health protocols," Deputy Health Minister Alireza
Raisi said, referring to a southwestern province that is now the epicentre of
the country's outbreak.
"This can happen to any other province if we
are not careful," he added, noting that tighter measures would be re-imposed
in other places too if needed.
Experts inside and outside Iran have cast doubt on
the country's official Covid-19 figures, and say the real toll could be much
higher.
