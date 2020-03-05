Coronavirus in California | Biden surges: WATCH the top world news videos for today

California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll

The first fatality outside of Washington state from the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities, New York and Los Angeles.

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican US President Donald Trump in the November 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in voting Super Tuesday to become the undisputed standard bearer.

Argentines rush to buy hand sanitizer, masks against the Covid-19

Argentines rush to pharmacies around Buenos Aires to buy hand sanitiser and face masks to protect themselves from the Covid-19, depleting the stocks, after the first case of the new virus has been confirmed in the country.

US Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

US Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.

Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill

Greta Thunberg has slammed the European Commission over a new climate change bill, which she says amounts to a "surrender".

