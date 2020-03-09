Coronavirus in US politics | Pope supports victims: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Democrats slam Trump for shortfall in coronavirus testing

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Sunday described the Trump administration's failure ramp up capacity to test for coronavirus cases as "unforgivable".

Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message

Small groups of Catholic faithful gathered at St Peter's Square on Sunday to watch a livestream of Pope Francis delivering his Angelus blessing.

Man 'brandishing knives' shot dead by police in Westminster

A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers in a non-terror related incident. Metropolitan Police said officers were patrolling the area about 23.30 on Sunday when they noticed the man acting suspiciously.

Biden supporters line up for Mississippi rally

Philippines 'orphan choir' breaking drug war cycle

The dozen children stared shyly at the audience but grew bolder when they began to sing, pouring their grief into music for the fathers they lost to the Philippines' drug war.

