Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Medical staff, with protective clothing, arriving to take the temperature of a driver during sanitary checks at Jedrzychowice border crossing, between Poland and Germany, in a measure to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Odd Andersen, AFP)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

More than 700 000 cases

More than 727 080 cases of infection and 34 610 deaths have been recorded in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic started in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT Monday based on official sources.



Italy has 10 779 deaths and has recorded 97 689 cases, Spain 7 340 deaths out of 85 195 cases, mainland China 330 4 deaths and 81 470 cases, Iran 2 757 deaths and 41 495 cases and France 2 606 fatalities and 40 174 cases.

A Greek woman aged in her 70s became the first person to die of COVID-19 on the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos, where the overcrowded Moria migrant camp is based.

Confinement

Moscow on Monday started a lockdown of indefinite duration and several regional authorities followed a request from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to make similar preparations. Russia has so far reported 1 534 cases and eight deaths.

In Nigeria, where 97 cases have been declared, the cities of Abuja and Lagos enter total confinement on Monday evening for at least 14 days.

More than 3.4 billion people in nearly 80 countries or territories have been called on or forced by the authorities to stay at home, around 43% of the world population, according to a count based on an AFP database.

Chinese masks for France

France continued to take delivery of masks via an airlift from China to cope with an acute shortage. After a first delivery on Sunday, France expects to receive a billion masks over 14 weeks.

Chloroquine for hospitals

The US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday authorised use of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine and its derivative hydroxychloroquine for use in hospitals as a treatment against the new coronavirus. It will not be available for the general public.

Oil prices plummet

Oil prices plunged in Asian trade to 17-year lows, with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate falling 5.3%, while international benchmark Brent crude was off 6.5% at $23.

EasyJet grounded

British airline EasyJet said on Monday it had grounded its entire fleet for an indefinite period.

Wimbledon probably cancelled

Vice President of the German tennis federation Dirk Hordorff predicted in an interview with France's "Equipe" newspaper the cancellation of Wimbledon, which is scheduled for June 29-July 12. He said organisers would make the official announcement on Wednesday.

US: '100 000 to 200 000 deaths'

One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisors, Anthony Fauci, predicted that the virus could possibly result in 100 000 to 200 000 deaths in the United States.

Trump extended until April 30 recommendations for social distancing.

Britain: six months before normal

Britain's deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries warned Sunday that life may not return to normal for six months or more, and that if emergency measures are lifted too quickly, the coronavirus virus could surge once again