Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Virus 'may never go away'

"This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away," says Michael Ryan, the emergencies director of the World Health Organization, drawing on the example of HIV.

But trials offer hope

The European Medicines Agency says a vaccine could possibly be ready in a year, based on data from trials under way, but stresses this is a "best-case scenario".

French fury

The French government cries foul after Paris-based pharmaceutical giant Sanofi says it would reserve first shipments of any vaccine for the US.

President Emmanuel Macron's top officials will meet Sanofi executives next week over the controversy.

The European Union insists any vaccine against COVID-19 "should be a global public good and its access needs to be equitable and universal".

Nearly 300 000 dead

The virus has killed at least 297 259 people since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

There have been more than 4 362 090 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 84,136. It is followed by Britain (33 186), Italy (31 106), Spain (27 321) and France (27 074).

A bit more freedom

The French government announces an 18-billion-euro ($19.4-billion) rescue plan for the beleaguered tourism sector. People will be allowed to depart for summer holidays, but only in France and its overseas departments.

Japan lifts its state of emergency in most regions, retaining it in top cities Tokyo and Osaka.

Children in Finland return to school, albeit just for a few weeks before the summer holidays.

Spotlight on mental health

The United Nations warns the pandemic risks sparking a major global mental health crisis and calls for urgent action.

"Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and communities," says the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Australia sheds jobs

Almost 600 000 Australians lost their jobs in April, the steepest monthly drop since records began more than 40 years ago, data shows.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) says 100 000 people filed for unemployment benefits, while a further 500,000 left the workforce altogether.

$203 billion insurance bill

The pandemic will cost the global insurance industry about $203 billion (188 billion euros), Lloyd's of London insurance market forecasts.

The sector-wide review looked at payout estimates, based on continuing social distancing and lockdown measures for the rest of 2020, and forecasts of plunging global economic activity.

China slams US 'smearing'

Beijing reacts with fury to what it calls "smearing" after US security agencies accused Chinese hackers of attempting to steal intellectual property related to treatments.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says China is "leading the world in Covid-19 vaccine research and treatment", and therefore has more reason to worry about cyber espionage itself.