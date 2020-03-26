Coronavirus: London City Airport suspends flights until end of April

London City Airport, located close to the British capital's financial district, on Wednesday suspended all flights until the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily suspend all commercial and private flights from the airport," the business hub said in a statement.

"This will begin in the evening on Wednesday 25 March and is expected to last until the end of April. We will keep this under review.

"At this point in this fast-moving and unprecedented situation, we think this is the responsible thing to do," it added.

The airport handles more than five million passengers per year, mainly serving European destinations and catering towards business customers travelling to and from the City of London.