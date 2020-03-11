Coronavirus masks | US primaries: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Taiwan inmates make face masks after virus outbreak

Inside the barbed wire high walls of Taipei Prison, a small group of inmates methodically press pieces of cloth over sewing machines to make hundreds of protective face masks a day to help ward off the spread of a new coronavirus.

US presidential primaries: polls close in Michigan

Polls close in Michigan as six US states vote in primaries for their preferred presidential candidate.

Disney partially reopens Shanghai resort after virus shutdown

Shanghai Disney Resort reopens more than a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak in late January.

John Lawrence calls Christian Brothers a 'disgusting mob' after winning sexual abuse case

John Thomas Lawrence speaks to the media outside WA District court about his success at being awarded $1.329 million in damages against Christian Brothers for the suffering of sexual abuse under the care of Clontarf and Castledare institutions.

Climate report points to drier NSW, expansion of tropics

Climate Councillor Professor Will Steffens speaks to reporters in Sydney alongside fellow Climate Councillor and former Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Greg Mullins upon the release of a new report detailing climate impacts.