 

Coronavirus: Moscow elderly told to stay home or to the countryside

2020-03-23 17:06

The mayor of Moscow on Monday told older Russians to either stay at home or escape to their country houses to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

In a video on his website, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the over 65s "must comply with an at-home regimen" between 26 March and 14 April.

"You may not like it and even oppose it, but trust me, it is dictated by sincere concern for you," said the mayor, who has been tasked with heading Russia's overall coronavirus response.

Infections

Russia has so far reported 438 infections, the majority of them in Moscow, the country's largest city with more than 12 million inhabitants.

The country has gradually tightened restrictions, halting cultural and sports events, switching schools to distance learning and closing fitness clubs. It has also closed borders to almost all non-citizens.

However, unlike many countries in Asia and Europe, the national government has not ordered any confinement.

Dachas

Many big-city residents in Russia have country homes, known as dachas, which are simple cottages with gardens on small plots of land, where they go at weekends and in summer.

Sobyanin did not say whether non-compliant pensioners would be punished.

But those in the age group complying with the rules will be compensated with a total of 4,000 rubles (about $50), he said.

One person who was infected with the virus in Russia has died but officials are not linking the death to the virus.

Read more on:    russia  |  coronavirus
