Coronavirus on aircraft carrier | Mandatory masks: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier

The French armed forces ministry said on Wednesday nearly 700 sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle had tested positive for the coronavirus.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

More areas make masks mandatory inside stores

More local governments in the US are requiring customers to wear face masks before entering grocery stores and other essential businesses.

If economies re-open quickly, epidemic may resurge

The head of the International Monetary Fund spoke with epidemiologists for answers on how to move forward after the lending agency is facing huge demand for support from its members during the global pandemic.

WHO regrets Trump funding halt as global coronavirus cases top two million

The World Health Organisation's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he regrets US President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency, but that now is the time for the world to unite in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

UK artist makes giant NHS logo field art in support of health workers

Artist Jamie Wardley, whose company Sand In Your Eye specialises in creating giant pieces of land art, participates in the latest clap for carers with a 100m wide NHS logo painted on a field near his home in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab