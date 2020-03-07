 

Coronavirus panic buying: Aussie toilet paper tussle sparks call for calm

2020-03-07 09:27

A fight over toilet paper in an Australian supermarket on Saturday prompted police to call for calm after the latest violence sparked by coronavirus-induced panic buying in the country.

A video widely shared online shows three women pulling each other's hair and screaming as they struggle over a large pack of the highly sought-after commodity in the aisle of a grocery store in Sydney.

"I just want one pack!" one of the women screams as two others guard a trolley stacked high with rolls.

Two staff members intervened to break up the scuffle and police were called but no one was arrested.

"It's not the Thunderdome, it's not Mad Max. We don't need to do that," Acting Inspector Andrew New from New South Wales police told reporters, referring to the post-apocalyptic action films.

The incident comes after police tasered a man involved in a scrap over toilet rolls in the NSW town of Tamworth.

READ | Virgin Active is taking extra measures to protect members against the coronavirus

Police were also called to a shop in Sydney when a knife was drawn in a tussle over the scarce product.

"Pls STOP! Calm common sense would tell us if some individuals were not buying excessive numbers of toilet rolls... there would be no problem," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard tweeted Saturday with a photo of bare shop shelves.

ALSO READ | Schools shut down globally as WHO calls for stronger coronavirus response

Supermarket chains have started rationing sales of toilet paper and assured customers there is no shortage.

Australia has confirmed more than 70 cases of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 100 000 people worldwide.

One of the latest cases was a doctor in the southeastern state of Victoria who recently returned from the United States. He treated about 70 patients despite having symptoms of the virus.

Read more on:    australia  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Stare, pump your fist, offer a footshake: coronavirus changes greetings

2020-03-07 09:01

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?
Traffic Alerts
Three win R160 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-06 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 