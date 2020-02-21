Coronavirus quarantine nightmare still not over for left-behind cruise ship crew

Tokyo – The nightmare of a 14-day quarantine is
ending for most passengers on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise
ship, but it is far from over for the more than 1 000 crew.
While passengers on board were confined to their
cabins around the clock apart from an hour of fresh air on deck, most crew did
not undergo quarantine as they were needed to keep the ship running.
They were preparing food and delivering meals to
cabins, leading some critics to charge they were inadvertently spreading the
virus throughout the ship, which has seen more than 600 cases of the
potentially deadly COVID-19 disease.
As they have been in close contact with possibly
infected passengers, the crew is expected to undergo a 14-day quarantine
starting when the last passenger leaves the ship. Crew have generally been reticent to speak to
media, apparently concerned for their jobs, but some have broken their silence
to describe difficult conditions and fear on board.
Sonali Thakkar, a 24-year-old security officer on
board, told AFP in an interview that crews were sleeping two to a cabin,
sharing washrooms and eating together, "so the disease can spread very
easily".
"We do have a lot of fear, me and my
colleagues, more than 1 000 crew. We've been working since the quarantine
started. As the days pass and the number of patients increase, the crew is
feeling more afraid," she said.
"They are scared that it can spread really
fast and all we want is tests to be done and to be separated from those who are
positive. We don't want to stay on board."
Her father Dinesh said: "Sonali is stuck in a
small windowless room on the cruise and is very scared... We speak to her every
day trying to calm her."
"Why did the government wait for so long as
more and more people got infected? She should have been rescued with other
Indians from the cruise long ago. This is very wrong," he told AFP.
'Keep shining'
Princess Cruises president, Jan Swartz, wrote a
letter to the crew in which she said the firm was "deeply grateful and
incredibly proud of all of you".
"You deserve, and will need, a break. So, we
offer you two months of paid time off. This will include your salary and any average
gratuities you may normally receive."
And passengers who were completely reliant on the
crew's food deliveries have posted messages of thanks on social media.
"My family and I want to express our deep
appreciation for your work, sacrifice and care over the last few weeks. We
can't imagine the difficulties you have and will continue to endure," one
note said with drawings of hearts and diamonds.
"We wish you the best for your health, for
your families and especially for those in hospital. Keep shining."
Some crew members have been trying to keep their
spirits up with dance and music. Kitchen staff posted a video of themselves
jiving around and one employee, Binay Kumar Sarkar, published a video on
Facebook of him singing a doleful Bollywood song.
"We should try and remain happy in such
situations," he said.
"I want to say to the people that whatever
problems you face in life, you should try to solve them and move ahead. That's
what life is all about."
But as the days have dragged on and new cases
emerge, other crew members have sent desperate pleas for help.
Jayson Abalos, a Filipino chef on board, posted a
letter on social media "on behalf of the Filipino crew of the Galley Team
of Diamond Princess Cruise Ship".
"We are counting (the) days and it seems like
it's getting longer and longer. We are no longer functioning well, both body
and mind. And we are stressed and frightened."
"Money is nothing if you die and leave your
family without a great memory."