 

Coronavirus return | Madagascar 'cure': WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-04-23 08:18

Coronavirus will return in autumn, says White House doctor

Dr Anthony Fauci said he is convinced that the coronavirus will return in the autumn, contradicting Donald Trump's suggestion that the virus might not come back.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Long queues for virus tea 'cure' in Madagascar

As confinement measures are gradually relaxed in Madagascar, a traditional remedy endorsed by president Andry Rajoelina is being handed out for free to residents as a purported cure for the coronavirus.

Efforts to 'flatten the curve' appear to be working

Australia’s efforts to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections appear to be working with the lowest number of reported cases in a 24-hour period since 6 March.

Recent outbreaks prove caution needed to reopen after Covid - British Columbia premier

British Columbia premier John Horgan says the spread of Covid-19 at the Mission prison and at a Vancouver poultry facility shows caution is needed when lifting restrictions around the virus.

Colombian couple meets, marries in homeless shelter

In a traditional wedding under extraordinary circumstances, a Colombian couple met and married at a homeless shelter after finding themselves without jobs or money during the nationwide shutdown.

Read more on:    us  |  madagascar  |  colomia  |  canada  |  coronavirus
