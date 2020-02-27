 

Coronavirus ruins birthday | Delhi death toll: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-27 10:18

Hong Kong: Leap year birthday ruined by virus fears

Marian Choi, an engineer and mother of three, had been looking forward to celebrating her 10th birthday - or, technically, her 40th - with a big party on February 29. But the Hong Konger's plans have been thwarted by fears over the new coronavirus.

Victim of Delhi violence buried as riots' death toll rises to 27

The body of 30-year-old Furkaan is lowered into the ground as family, friends and neighbours mourn him after he was killed amid an outburst of sectarian violence in New Delhi that has claimed at least 27 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

Gunman kills 5, self at Milwaukee brewery complex

After a shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors brewery complex killed six employees, including the gunman, a nearby bar opened its doors to the evacuated workers.

Ian Thorpe says religion bill discriminates against LGBTIQ community

Former Olympian Ian Thorpe and the CEO of Equality Australia Anne Brown speak to the media in Canberra about the proposed religious discrimination bill. "It will have a huge impact on the LGBTIQ community," Thorpe says.

Afghan refugee dreams of boxing in Olympics

A young Afghan refugee living in Portugal is attempting to achieve in 10 months what normally takes years of preparation - qualifying to box in the Olympics.

Read more on:    india  |  us  |  china  |  australia  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus

2020-02-27 07:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to hear law enforcement-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 10:38 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Epping 10:37 AM
Road name: Viking Way Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players just got richer 2020-02-26 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 