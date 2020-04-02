CORONAVIRUS RUNDOWN | Covid-19 strips American jobs, second virus wave hits China

Covid-19 continues to unsettle the world, as countries count the cost of the deadly virus.





AT 11:00 (GMT) the worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 47 993.

Here's a brief rundown of all coronavirus related content across the world.

USA jobs bloodbath as some 10 million American workers lose their jobs

A staggering 10 million US workers have lost their jobs in the second half of March as the coronavirus forced stores and businesses nationwide to close their doors.



The data have left analysts at a loss for words as they try to gauge the damage, while politicians and economists blame policymakers and President Donald Trump for failing to prepare the country for the unprecedented economic hit.



Another 6.65 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, the most ever recorded, the Labor Department reported Thursday.



The number for the week ended 28 March was double the amount registered in the previous week, which was revised up by 24 000 to 3.3 million - the previous record, according to the data.

Second wave of coronavirus rocks China

About 600 000 Chinese people have been locked down after new coronavirus infections were reported near Hubei province, where the outbreak began.



The discovery in a county in Henan province has further raised fears of a second wave of infections.



While in the Philippines, the president has ordered soldiers and the police to shoot anyone who breaches lockdown orders.

- Aljazeera

British health authorities have completed work on a makeshift coronavirus hospital in east London, which had been built from scratch in just nine days.



Some 200 British Army soldiers tirelessly worked alongside National Health Service (NHS) staff and civilian contractors every day to convert the center into a field hospital, The Guardian reported.



As of April 1, the UK has recorded more than 29 000 coronavirus cases and more than 2 300 deaths.

- PICS | BUSINESS INSIDER

DR Congo town braces for 'most difficult week' as numbers infection numbers expected to 'triple'

Lack of resources, a muddle over confinement and incipient panic are hobbling the response to coronavirus in DR Congo, fuelling fears especially for Kinshasa, one of Africa's largest and most chaotic cities.



Almost all of the infections in the vast central African nation have occurred in the capital, along with a handful in the east - a deeply-troubled region hit by Ebola and militia attacks.



"The coming week will be the most difficult for Kinshasa. The numbers will quickly double or triple," Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who is leading DRC's fight against the pandemic, warned in an interview with Jeune Afrique magazine.



According to official figures released late Wednesday, there have been 123 confirmed cases, 11 of them deaths, in a nation of some 80 million people.



Kinshasa, which has been isolated from the rest of the country, has 118 cases but this is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg giving the paucity of testing.

- AFP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would "massively increase testing" amid a growing wave of criticism on Thursday about his government's failure to provide widespread novel coronavirus (Covid-19) screening.



In a video message posted online on Wednesday night from Downing Street, where he has been in self-isolation since announcing on 27 March that he had contracted the virus, Johnson said testing was the "way through".



"We're also massively increasing testing. As I have said for weeks and weeks this (testing) is the way through," Johnson said.



"This is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle, this is how we will defeat it in the end."



He was reacting to condemnation of his government, especially in the media, after officials revealed that just 2 000 out of half-a-million staff in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) had been tested.



There have also been reports of staff being turned away from drive-in test centres because they did not have the correct paperwork, or others which were deserted because testing was by appointment only.

- AFP

A nurse adjusts his mask while dressing up before entering an ICU isolation room treating COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre in the eastern Ashrafieh district of the Lebanese capital Beirut on April 2, 2020. (Joseph Eid/AFP)

'The threat remains', Putin says as he extends country's work shut down amid surging infections

President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that a non-working period in Russia to slow the spread of the coronavirus would be extended until April 30 as cases spiked.



"I've taken a decision to extend the period of non-working days until April 30," Putin said in an address broadcast on state television, saying that Russians will still receive their salaries.



The president first announced a week-long break from work in a rare televised address last week as part of a series of escalating measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus in Russia.



He announced the extended work-free period on Thursday after health officials earlier in the week said more time was needed.



Despite a spate of recent preventative measures, coronavirus cases spiked Thursday with 771 new infections registered bringing the total to 3,548 and 30 deaths, according to official numbers.



"The threat remains," Putin said.

- AFP