Coronavirus tax relief | WHO pandemic: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Virus prompts Trump financial relief

US President Donald Trump addressed the United States from the White House on Wednesday, announcing tax relief measures he said were designed to help those who might suffer financially because of the coronavirus outbreak.

What the WHO pandemic declaration means

The World Health Organisation declared on Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic. So what does that mean? Experts weigh in to explain.

Chile: Protesters clash with police on second anniversary of Pinera presidency

Chilean protesters and police clash on the second anniversary of President Sebastian Pinera coming to power.

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops.

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks said on Thursday (12 March) that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia.

