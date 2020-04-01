Coronavirus transforms New York as US death toll tops 4 000

New York – Emergency field hospitals were readied
in New York's Central Park and at the home of the US Open tennis tournament as
the number of American deaths from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic
surged past 4 000 – higher than the toll in China.
The pandemic has killed more than 1 700 New Yorkers
and President Donald Trump, a native of the city, warned in Washington of
"a very, very painful two weeks" to come for the entire country.
Already the hardest-hit area, America's financial
capital is in a race to ramp up hospital capacity before cases peak.
Around a dozen tents, equipped with 68 beds and 10
ventilators, have been put up in Manhattan's iconic park, with Covid-19
patients expected to start arriving.
"You see movies like Contagion and you
think it's so far from the truth, it will never happen. So to see it actually
happening here is very surreal," 57-year-old passerby Joanne Dunbar told
AFP on Tuesday.
Declared coronavirus cases across the US surged to
189 510 early on Wednesday, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins
University, with 4 076 deaths.
That is more than the 3 310 fatalities reported by
China.
New York state has seen far more cases – 76 000 – and
deaths than any other since announcing its first infection on 1 March and quickly
emerging as the epicentre of the US outbreak.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday the city was
tripling hospital capacity in a bid to get ready for the peak of the pandemic
expected in two to three weeks.
"(We) will require a level of hospital capacity
we've never seen... never even conceived of," he told NBC.
Plea to evacuate
Fallout is spreading wider every day across the
world's biggest economy.
The captain of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fearsome assets in the US arsenal, pleaded
for large-scale evacuation, saying that the virus was spreading uncontrollably
through his crew, currently in the US Pacific territory of Guam.
"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to
die," Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a letter to his superiors, US media
reported. Defence Secretary Mark Esper later downplayed the drama, saying that
no one was "seriously ill".
But in New York, officials are already in full
blown crisis management mode, scrambling to deal with the influx of sick when
hospitals are already overwhelmed, and medical supplies strained.
South of Central Park, the Javits Convention Center
is now operational with nearly 3 000 beds after it was adapted by the Army
Corps of Engineers.
It will take non-Covid-19 patients to ease the
burden on hospitals focusing on the virus.
A few blocks away at Pier 90 sits the white,
imposing US navy hospital ship Comfort, with 1 000 beds and 12 operating rooms –
also for non-coronavirus patients.
A 350-bed facility at the Billie Jean King National
Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, where the US Open tennis
tournament takes place every summer, is due to start receiving coronavirus
patients next week.
Governor Andrew Cuomo – whose brother, CNN anchor
Chris Cuomo, announced on Tuesday that he had the virus – warned New Yorkers
that the fight to defeat Covid-19 was going to be a long one.
"Calibrate yourself and your expectations so
you're not disappointed every day you get up," he told reporters.
'Sneeze shields'
Tim Mosher – nurse team leader at the Samaritan's
Purse field hospital in Central Park – said the site's 70 staff, mostly
volunteers, would stay for as long as needed.
Mosher, more used to operating in disaster zones
after spells treating Ebola victims in Liberia and Cholera patients in Haiti,
said it was "sad" they were in New York.
"But we want it to be hopeful also that it
sends a signal to the city that we care, (and) we're here," the
58-year-old told AFP.
New York's normally teeming streets are almost
empty, while masked faces are a common sight among the few people that can be
seen, including cleaning crews working harder than ever.
At D'Agostino supermarket on First Avenue, manager
Larry Grossman has installed glass partitions to protect cashiers from ill
customers and put up signs about physical distancing.
"(Still) we have a lot of people getting sick,
a lot of people refusing to work," he told AFP.
The Dow suffered its biggest quarterly loss since
1987 and former US president Barack Obama chastised those who "denied
warnings" of a pandemic, in a thinly-veiled swipe at his successor Trump.
