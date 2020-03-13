 

Coronavirus: Trump not concerned | Death in India: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-13 09:04

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the US by European Union residents, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus.

LIVE | Coronavirus: SA's revised Covid-19 cases, what happened in the world overnight

India reports first coronavirus death amid new restrictions

India reports its first Covid-19 death as authorities ordered schools, theatres and cinemas closed in New Delhi for the rest of the month in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay.

'Italy has abandoned us': Brother trapped with sister's body in coronavirus shutdown

The brother of a woman who died at home after contracting coronavirus had to issue a desperate appeal on social media to persuade Italian authorities to come and collect her body.

Canada grapples with Trump's new travel ban

Canada and the United States conferred over the fate of their shared border after President Donald Trump's closed America's doors to foreign nationals who recently spent time in Europe to stop Covid-19 contagion.

As coronavirus patients recover, uncertainty looms

Despite the global fears of coronavirus, more than 60 000 people who contracted the disease have recovered, at least physically.

Read more on:    india  |  us  |  italy  |  canda  |  coronavirus
