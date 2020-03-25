 

Coronavirus: Ukraine becomes the latest to declare an emergency

2020-03-25 18:33
Young woman wearing protective face mask, she sitting in bus transportation in the city.

Young woman wearing protective face mask, she sitting in bus transportation in the city.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ukraine on Wednesday declared a month-long "emergency situation" to slow the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 113.

Ukraine has already closed schools, universities and public spaces to stem the spread of Covid-19, but the measures were due to expire at the beginning of April.

The emergency situation announced Wednesday effectively extends existing measures for 30 days until April 24, a government spokesperson told AFP.

"We are extending quarantine and imposing an emergency situation in Ukraine," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a government meeting.

The measures would also allow the government to "reinforce" institutions crucial to fight the epidemic, the government said.

Unlike an official state of emergency, the initiative announced by the prime minister does not have to be rubber stamped by both the parliament and president.

Ukraine has confirmed 113 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, according to official statistics.


Read more on:    ukraine  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN urges prisoner releases to avoid coronavirus contagion

2020-03-25 18:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Security cluster to provide more clarity on lockdown measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wesbank 19:12 PM
Road name: Hindle Road

Delft 19:10 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot 2020-03-24 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 