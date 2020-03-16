 

Coronavirus vaccine battle | Help for US airlines: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-16 07:59

Berlin trying to block US interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

DEVELOPING | Ramaphosa declares national disaster, announces strict measures to deal with Covid-19 crisis

US eyes aid for airlines, 'significant' coronavirus stimulus package

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS' Face the Nation programme the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with US lawmakers.

Australian states move toward Covid-19 emergency

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to five, with state and territory governments expected to start declaring states of emergency.

Retailers call for 'responsible shopping' to quell panic buying

British food retailers are urging customers to shop responsibly during the coronavirus outbreak. British Retail Consortium members sent a joint letter to consumers urging everyone to work together to ensure there is enough food for the country.

Italians sing from their windows amid nationwide lockdown

For the third night in a row, Italians open their windows to sing together and raise their spirits amid the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak. A series of decrees from the Italian government have drastically limited citizens' movements in the country.

WATCH | Coronavirus: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
