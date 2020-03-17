 

Coronavirus 'war' | Stocks hammered: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-17 08:15

'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat virus

In a sombre address to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron said that from Tuesday at 12:00, people in France should stay at home unless it was to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care.

LIVE | SA goes into disaster response mode amid coronavirus fears

NYSE closing bell, Dow ends session 12.9% down as virus slams economy

The closing bell rings at an empty New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged to 12.9%, or nearly 3 000 points, at 20 188.52 at the end of trading. Wall Street stocks had their worst day since 1987.

Shelter-in-place ordered in San Francisco area

Officials in San Francisco Bay area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly seven million people. The order issued on Monday says residents must stay inside in a desperate attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Qantas to slash 90% of international flights

Qantas will slash international flights by 90% until the end of May in a fresh round of coronavirus-related cuts equivalent to grounding 150 aircraft.

Coronavirus testing is a top priority: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged countries to test people for coronavirus, calling the outbreak the "defining global health crisis of our time".

