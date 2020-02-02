Coronavirus will not turn you into a 'zombie' - Malaysian government

Kuala
Lumpur – The deadly coronavirus will not cause victims to act like zombies,
Malaysia's government said on social media, as officials act to correct the
spread of misinformation surrounding the outbreak.
As medical authorities seek to
contain the virus, some social media users in Malaysia made a connection
between the disease and the walking dead.
Malaysia's health ministry
dismissed the rumour in a tweet, however, saying: "The claim that
individuals infected with this virus will behave like zombies is not true...
Patients can recover."
A number of posts in Malaysia on
social media have wrongly claimed the number of deaths or infected people in
the country.
Arrests for spreading misinformation
Police have arrested six people
for spreading misinformation about the virus, a Malaysian Communications and
Multimedia statement said.
In the latest arrest, last
Thursday, a 28-year-old woman was investigated for "improper use of
network facilities".
If convicted, she can be fined up
to 50 000 ringgit or be jailed for a year, or both.
The virus has killed more than
300 people in China and infected thousands. Eight people in Malaysia have been
found with the virus – all Chinese nationals.