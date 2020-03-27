Coronavirus worries ER doctors | Tokyo goes dry: WATCH the top world news videos for today

New York ER doctor fears worst case in coronavirus fight

An emergency room doctor at NYU Langone Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital in New York says she fears the "worst case" scenario in the fight against coronavirus if shortages of ventilators and protective equipment persist.

DAY 1 | SA wakes up to a new reality as 21-day lockdown begins

Liquor demand in Tokyo goes dry as tourism dwindles

The neighbourhood of Asakusa in central Tokyo is usually bustling with tourists. But as the virus outbreak slams the tourism industry, small bars and breweries here are taking the hit.

Australia backs G20 coronavirus effort

Australia and other G20 nations have struck a deal to co-ordinate efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as they collectively pledged $A7.5 trillion to kick-start the global economy.

Night rider: Empty streets under glistening evening lights in Wuhan

Aerial images show deserted streets at night in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first detected. The lockdown in the city brought the Covid-19 epidemic to a halt, giving health systems breathing room to deal with serious cases.

Mumbai streets deserted on day 2 of India's virus lockdown

As the lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people continues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, once-bustling markets and streets in the commercial capital Mumbai are now quiet.