Coronavirus wrap | 10% of US Navy ship crew test positive for coronavirus, French coffin industry struggles to meet demand, and South Asia to be hit hard, says World Bank

More than 10% of the 4 800 crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy said on Saturday, days after the navy chief resigned over his mishandling of the outbreak.

"92% of the TR crew have been tested. As of today, 550 were positive, 3 673 were negative," a US Navy spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said 3 696 have been moved to hotels and barracks available on Guam, where the ship has been docked since its former captain blew the whistle on the outbreak, igniting a public standoff with the Pentagon that culminated in the resignation of US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly on Tuesday.

Modly stepped down five days after removing the Roosevelt's captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter - that was leaked to the media - describing the virus-struck vessel's dire situation and alleging the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it.

The removal of Crozier, respected in the military and popular with his crew, was seen as heavy-handed and decided too quickly, before an investigation was carried out.

A navy veteran with a spotless career, Crozier had written a letter to his superiors in late March complaining of an uncontrolled Covid-19 outbreak among the Roosevelt's crew, and called on the Pentagon to allow him to vacate the nuclear-powered ship and sterilise it.

"The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating," Crozier wrote. "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die."

- AFP

It's a grim truth that times are good for the coffin business when they're bad for people, and the coronavirus pandemic is no exception.

At a factory belonging to Europe's largest coffin maker, OGF, in eastern France, workers are doing overtime to meet demand from families parting with their loved ones.

"Due to the epidemic, we decided to manufacture just four models of coffins that are top sellers with families" compared to the 15 types usually on offer, said factory director Emmanuel Garret.

The change "allowed us to optimise production", he added.

Output has risen to 410 coffins per day, compared to 370 normally.

Workers are putting in nearly an extra hour per day.

"People have been forewarned and are ready to come in and work on Saturdays," said Didier Pidancet, who heads up the team that selects the wood for the coffins.

France has been one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus.

- AFP

North Korea has called for stricter and more thorough measures against the coronavirus at a meeting presided over by its leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported, without acknowledging whether the country had reported any infections.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that the virus had created obstacles to the country's effort in its economic construction, describing the pandemic as "a great disaster threatening the whole mankind, regardless of borders and continents".

However, North Korea "has been maintaining [a] very stable anti-epidemic situation" thanks to its "strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures... consistency and compulsoriness in the nationwide protective measures", the KCNA said.

Experts have said North Korea is particularly vulnerable to the virus because of its weak healthcare system, and defectors have accused Pyongyang of covering up an outbreak.

Officials have previously insisted the North remains totally free of the virus.

The World Health Organisation said 709 people - 11 foreigners and 698 nationals - have been tested for the virus as of 2 April, while more than 24 800 people have been released from quarantine.

- Al Jazeera

South Asia is on course for its worst economic performance in 40 years, with decades of progress in the battle against poverty at risk, because of coronavirus, the World Bank said Sunday.

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other smaller nations, which have 1.8 billion people and some of the planet's most densely populated cities, have so far reported relatively few coronavirus cases but experts fear they could be the next hotspots.

The dire economic effects are already much in evidence, with widespread lockdowns freezing most normal activity, Western factory orders cancelled and vast numbers of poor workers suddenly jobless.

"South Asia finds itself in a perfect storm of adverse effects. Tourism has dried up, supply chains have been disrupted, demand for garments has collapsed and consumer and investor sentiments have deteriorated," said a World Bank report.

It slashed its growth forecast for the region this year to 1.8% - 2.8% from its pre-pandemic projection of 6.3%, with at least half the countries falling into "deep recession".

Worst hit will be the Maldives where the collapse of tourism will result in gross domestic output contracting by as much as 13%, while Afghanistan could shrink by as much as 5.9% and Pakistan by up to 2.2%.

Regional heavyweight India, where the fiscal year began on 1 April, will see growth of just 1.5% - 2.8% in its current financial year, down from an expected 4.8% - 5% for the year just ended, the bank predicted.

- AFP

