Coronavirus wrap: Baby dies as global cases near million, France death toll tops 4 000 and Latin America cases pass 20 000

Global coronavirus cases near one million as US baby dies
New
York – Confirmed novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections around the world
approached one million on Thursday as the pandemic spread at a
"near-exponential" rate, with a six-week-old baby becoming one of the
youngest known victims.
The
death toll from Covid-19 continued its relentless march upwards, with more than
46 000 people known to have died worldwide.
The
United States, which now accounts for almost a quarter of reported global
infections, logged its 5 000th death overnight, according to a tally by Johns
Hopkins University. Among the latest US fatalities was a six-week-old baby who
was taken to a Connecticut hospital late last week.
"Testing
confirmed last night that the newborn was Covid-19 positive," the state's
Governor Ned Lamont tweeted. "This is absolutely heartbreaking."
The novel coronavirus has chiefly affected the elderly and
those with pre-existing medical conditions, but a number of recent cases have
highlighted that it can affect people from all walks of life.
- AFP
France reports record 509 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 4 000
Paris
– France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from Covid-19
since the novel coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in
hospital to bring the toll to 4 032.
There
are now 24 639 people hospitalised in France with Covid-19, with 6 017 of them
in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily
update. The death toll on Tuesday had risen by 499.
The
French figures include only those who died in hospital and not those who died
at home or in old people's homes. The number of confirmed cases also rose by 4 861
to 56 989. Many cases however go unregistered because of a lack of testing equipment.
Salomon
noted that the number of people in intensive care was already above France's
pre-crisis intensive care capacity of around 5 000.
- AFP
Coronavirus pandemic spreads in Latin America as cases pass 20 000
Montevideo
– More than 20 000 cases of Covid-19 were registered in Latin America and the
Caribbean by Wednesday – double the figure from five days ago, according to an
AFP tally.
As
the threat of the pandemic grew across the region, a Guatemalan migrant died
and more than 20 were wounded in a riot over coronavirus fears at a holding
facility for Central American migrants in Mexico, officials said.
A
protest by mostly Honduran migrants at the facility in southeastern Tabasco
state turned violent late on Tuesday after those inside set bedding ablaze amid
fears over the spread of the virus.
Authorities
had registered 537 deaths and 20 081 cases across the region by Wednesday
afternoon.
Brazil
recorded Latin America's first infection on 26 February. With a population of
210 million, the South American giant is now the most affected country with 5 717
cases, including 201 deaths.
- AFP
Australia in huge operation to test 9 000 crew stranded on cruise
ships
Sydney
– Australian police and military will soon begin helicoptering doctors to several
cruise ships stranded near Sydney to assess nearly 9 000 crew for Covid-19,
officials said on Thursday.
The
military-style operation, due to begin by the weekend, is aimed at resolving a
standoff between cruise line operators and authorities who fear a wave of new
imported novel coronavirus cases would overwhelm local hospitals.
Australia
ordered a ban on all cruise liners in mid-March, but later allowed Australian
nationals to disembark from four ships in Sydney – a decision which led to more
than 450 new Covid-19 cases in the country.
"I'm
holding the line on this," said police commissioner Mick Fuller of New
South Wales state, which includes Sydney and where most of the cruise ships are
located.
"My
fear is by bringing 9 000 people off the cruise ships into isolation, not
knowing if they have the virus or they may develop symptoms, that would
absolutely overload our hospital system," he said on Thursday. "We
will drop doctors across eight ships, 9 000 people – It's a big task in
itself."
- AFP
Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures
Washington
– President Donald Trump cast doubt on Wednesday on the accuracy of official
Chinese figures on its novel coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an
intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover-up.
"How
do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference.
"Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."
Trump
insisted that "the relationship with China's a good one" and that he
remained close to President Xi Jinping.
Republicans
in Congress, pointing to a report by Bloomberg citing US intelligence,
expressed outrage that Beijing apparently misled the international community on
China's infections and deaths that began in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.
China's
reporting has been intentionally incomplete, with some intelligence officials
describing Beijing's numbers as fake, reported Bloomberg, which highlighted the
classified intelligence document sent to the White House last week.
- AFP
