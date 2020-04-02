Coronavirus wrap: Baby dies as global cases near million, France death toll tops 4 000 and Latin America cases pass 20 000

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Global coronavirus cases near one million as US baby dies

New York – Confirmed novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections around the world approached one million on Thursday as the pandemic spread at a "near-exponential" rate, with a six-week-old baby becoming one of the youngest known victims.

The death toll from Covid-19 continued its relentless march upwards, with more than 46 000 people known to have died worldwide.

The United States, which now accounts for almost a quarter of reported global infections, logged its 5 000th death overnight, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Among the latest US fatalities was a six-week-old baby who was taken to a Connecticut hospital late last week.

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was Covid-19 positive," the state's Governor Ned Lamont tweeted. "This is absolutely heartbreaking."

The novel coronavirus has chiefly affected the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, but a number of recent cases have highlighted that it can affect people from all walks of life.

- AFP

France reports record 509 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 4 000

Paris – France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from Covid-19 since the novel coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 4 032.

There are now 24 639 people hospitalised in France with Covid-19, with 6 017 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update. The death toll on Tuesday had risen by 499.

The French figures include only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes. The number of confirmed cases also rose by 4 861 to 56 989. Many cases however go unregistered because of a lack of testing equipment.

Salomon noted that the number of people in intensive care was already above France's pre-crisis intensive care capacity of around 5 000.

- AFP

Coronavirus pandemic spreads in Latin America as cases pass 20 000

Montevideo – More than 20 000 cases of Covid-19 were registered in Latin America and the Caribbean by Wednesday – double the figure from five days ago, according to an AFP tally.

As the threat of the pandemic grew across the region, a Guatemalan migrant died and more than 20 were wounded in a riot over coronavirus fears at a holding facility for Central American migrants in Mexico, officials said.

A protest by mostly Honduran migrants at the facility in southeastern Tabasco state turned violent late on Tuesday after those inside set bedding ablaze amid fears over the spread of the virus.

Authorities had registered 537 deaths and 20 081 cases across the region by Wednesday afternoon.

Brazil recorded Latin America's first infection on 26 February. With a population of 210 million, the South American giant is now the most affected country with 5 717 cases, including 201 deaths.

- AFP

Australia in huge operation to test 9 000 crew stranded on cruise ships

Sydney – Australian police and military will soon begin helicoptering doctors to several cruise ships stranded near Sydney to assess nearly 9 000 crew for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.

The military-style operation, due to begin by the weekend, is aimed at resolving a standoff between cruise line operators and authorities who fear a wave of new imported novel coronavirus cases would overwhelm local hospitals.

Australia ordered a ban on all cruise liners in mid-March, but later allowed Australian nationals to disembark from four ships in Sydney – a decision which led to more than 450 new Covid-19 cases in the country.

"I'm holding the line on this," said police commissioner Mick Fuller of New South Wales state, which includes Sydney and where most of the cruise ships are located.

"My fear is by bringing 9 000 people off the cruise ships into isolation, not knowing if they have the virus or they may develop symptoms, that would absolutely overload our hospital system," he said on Thursday. "We will drop doctors across eight ships, 9 000 people – It's a big task in itself."

- AFP

Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures

Washington – President Donald Trump cast doubt on Wednesday on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its novel coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover-up.

"How do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference. "Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."

Trump insisted that "the relationship with China's a good one" and that he remained close to President Xi Jinping.

Republicans in Congress, pointing to a report by Bloomberg citing US intelligence, expressed outrage that Beijing apparently misled the international community on China's infections and deaths that began in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

China's reporting has been intentionally incomplete, with some intelligence officials describing Beijing's numbers as fake, reported Bloomberg, which highlighted the classified intelligence document sent to the White House last week.

- AFP

