Coronavirus wrap | Boris Johnson stable in intensive care, France steps up lockdown measures, and Airbnb blocks UK bookings

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began a fourth day in intensive care "improving" in his battle with coronavirus, as his government prepared to extend a nationwide lockdown introduced last month.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to become infected with Covid-19 and his transfer to intensive care on Monday is unprecedented for a prime minister during a national emergency in modern times.

"He's stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told BBC News. "I think things are getting better for him."

The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 60 000 people nationwide and killed over 7 000, with another record daily death toll of 938 reported on Wednesday.

Senior ministers were set to discuss at Thursday's daily coronavirus response meeting the process for extending the stringent social distancing measures rolled out on 23 March.

- AFP

In France, school holidays have begun in parts of the country.

The Easter holidays coincide with warmer weather and the French government is concerned people will attempt to go on holiday.

They are warning people not to break the lockdown and risk spreading the coronavirus.

- Al Jazeera

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday halted emergency payments meant to help freelancers and small businesses through the coronavirus crisis after discovering fraudsters were using "fake websites" to trick applicants.

The regional economy ministry of Germany's most populous state said it had filed a fraud complaint with police following "indications of fake websites that appear prominently in search results".

The websites mimic the official state site where small business owners can apply for cash handouts between €9 000 and €15 000 after entering personal details including their name, address and tax and bank account numbers.

According to early investigations by the police's cybercrime unit, fraudsters have been using the spoof application forms to get hold of data "presumably for criminal purposes", the ministry said in a statement.

It said it had agreed with police to "stop the pay-outs for freelancers and small businesses for the time being" while the investigation continues.

- AFP

A three-man crew blasted off to the International Space Station on Thursday, leaving behind a planet overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA's Chris Cassidy launched at 08:05 GMT from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where Covid-19 has caused changes to pre-launch protocol.

The crew told ground control that they were "feeling fine" just before they successfully entered orbit, NASA TV reported. They are expected to dock with the ISS at 14:15 GMT.

Under usual circumstances, the departing crew would have faced questions from a large press pack before being waved off by family and friends.

Neither were present this time round because of travel restrictions imposed over the virus, although the crew did respond to emailed questions from journalists in a Wednesday press conference.

- AFP

Home rental firm Airbnb will block bookings in the United Kingdom on its platform for most customers on Thursday, allowing only key workers to stay in properties for as long as emergency government coronavirus restrictions are in place.

The move comes after hosts using the site had been criticised for advertising "isolation retreats", with tourism minister Nigel Huddleston saying that property owners were being "incredibly irresponsible".

Airbnb last week barred rentals that were private rooms in shared houses, and disabled the instant book function for whole properties, while offering guests refunds for rooms they no longer wished to take up.

But the latest step drastically tightens who can book stays on the platform.

"Restricting bookings on Airbnb to key workers and other essential stays will allow hosts to continue supporting frontline workers while following government guidance," said Patrick Robinson, Director of Public Policy at Airbnb.

On 23 March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered UK residents to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus and imposed curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

As part of the restrictions, the government has ordered hotels and other accommodation providers to take steps to close, unless they were providing services to key workers or vulnerable groups.

- Al Jazeera

For the first time in his life, Andrzej Zebrowski will not celebrate Easter with his family.

Instead, the Polish surgeon will spend the holiday this year in the German hospital where he works to help his colleagues cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Like many others, Zebrowski found himself faced with a heart-breaking dilemma when the Polish government announced on 27 March that anyone entering the country would be placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Return to safety and comfort in Poland, or staff the medical front line in Germany? It was a tough decision, and even tougher to tell his family.

According to local media, 300 000 Poles provide healthcare in Europe's biggest economy - some as doctors and nurses in hospitals, others as carers for the elderly.

"Our main task as doctors is to take care of patients professionally... I could not let my staff down at this crucial moment," said Zebrowski, who works in Prenzlau, 30km from the border.

Zebrowski had been making the 50-minute journey every day from his home in Szczecin.

"Of course being separated from my family is not easy, but my wife and 7-year-old son understand and accept my decision," he said.

"It is an exceptional situation."

- AFP

