Covid-19 | US death spike, Olympic questions, while Germany and New Zealand open economies slowly

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by almost 2 000 in the past 24 hours to reach 40 661 on Sunday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed.

The rise in deaths, by 1 997, is marginally above the 1 891 which Johns Hopkins data showed a day earlier for the previous 24-hour period to Saturday.

Sunday's figure came on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic in his hardest-hit state is "past the high point".

The 24-hour tally in the United States had exceeded 2 500 on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

Deaths from Covid-19 in the United States are by far the highest of any country, as is the total number of cases which on Sunday reached 759 086, according to Johns Hopkins.

- AFP

A Japanese expert who has criticised the country's response to the coronavirus warned on Monday that he is "pessimistic" that the postponed Olympics can be held even in 2021.

"To be honest with you I don't think the Olympics is likely to be held next year," said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed last month to delay the Tokyo 2020 Games until July 2021, after pressure from athletes and sports federations.

But in recent days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide, there have been questions about whether even a year-long delay will be sufficient.

"Holding (the) Olympics needs two conditions, one: Controlling Covid-19 in Japan and (two) controlling Covid-19 everywhere, because you have to invite the athletes and the audience from all over the world," Iwata told journalists at a press briefing.

"Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer, I wish we could, but I don't think that would happen everywhere on Earth, so in this regard I'm very pessimistic about holding the Olympics Games next summer."

Iwata said he could only see the Games being held next year if they were significantly altered, "such as no audience, or very limited participation".

- AFP

The number of British people leaving their homes to go shopping has slumped by 83% since the government closed non-essential retail outlets last month to slow the spread of Covid-19, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) trade body said on Monday.

Separately, property website Rightmove said it was unable to provide meaningful house price data due to a collapse in the number of new homes being listed for sale.

Last week the BRC said retail spending had fallen by more than a quarter in the same period compared with a year ago and Monday's figures show the decline in the number of people going out has been even sharper.

"Footfall dropped in early March, as many people chose to stay at home and reduce the risk of catching coronavirus," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

"This downwards trajectory was accelerated by the government's decision to put the UK on lockdown."

Last week, Britain's budget forecasters said the economy could shrink by an unprecedented 35% in the second quarter of 2020 if it was on lockdown for the next three months.

Supermarkets and other retailers of food and essential goods are still open, and the BRC said convenience stores had recorded increased traffic since the lockdown started on 23 March.

Rightmove - which typically advertises more than 90% of houses for sale on behalf of British estate agents - said there had been an "abrupt turnaround" from the best start to a year since 2016 to new sales now being almost impossible.

"You do not have a functioning market when buyers can't buy and sellers can't sell, and so the focus needs to be on what is required to help the market recover once the lockdown can safely be eased," the company said.

Visits to Rightmove's website fell by about 40% at the time of the lockdown announcement but had started to recover slowly over the past week, it said.

For the "daily dwindling number" of properties put up for sale between March 8, before the lockdown began, and April 11, average asking prices were 2.1% higher than the same period in 2019, it added.

Britain's Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors warned on 9 April that the property market was coming to a "near standstill" and it predicted a record drop in sales.

- Al Jazeera

New Zealand will ease a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown next week after claiming success in stopping "an uncontrolled explosion" of the virus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"We have done what very few countries have been able to do," Ardern said. "We have stopped a wave of devastation."

She said New Zealand would move its maximum Level Four alert to Level Three from late evening on Monday, 27 April, and remain there for two weeks to assess the situation.

The announcement means businesses deemed safe can reopen, along with some schools, while limits on local travel are also relaxed and gatherings of up to 10 people allowed for events such as weddings or funerals.

While restrictions will be loosened slightly, social distancing rules will remain.

"I couldn't feel prouder of the start we have made together but I also feel a huge responsibility to ensure that we do not lose any of the gains we have made either," she said.

New Zealand entered a four-week lockdown in late March, which included closing the island nation's borders, countrywide stay-at-home orders and shuttering all non-essential businesses and services.

The draconian measures made the South Pacific country one of the most successful in containing the virus, with around 1 100 known cases among the five-million population, including 12 deaths and 974 recovered patients.

It had seven confirmed new infections on Monday.

- AFP

Germany takes its first steps back towards normality on Monday, with smaller shops in some regions opening up for the first time in a month after politicians declared the coronavirus "under control".

From florists to fashion stores, the majority of shops smaller than 800 square metres will be allowed to welcome customers again, in a first wave of relaxations to strict curbs on public life introduced last month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional state premiers announced the decision to reopen last week, though they have been careful to cast it as no more than a cautious first step.

While the first shops will open their doors on Monday, each of Germany's 16 states is set to lift the restrictions at a slightly different pace.

In some states such as the capital Berlin, reopening will take a little longer.

Merkel, who has been praised for her handling of the coronavirus crisis, is hoping to reinvigorate the ailing German economy, which officially entered into recession last week.

With 139 897 confirmed cases and 4 294 deaths as of Sunday, Germany has been one of the countries worst hit by Covid-19, but also one of the quickest to react.

- AFP



