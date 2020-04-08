Coronavirus wrap | Deaths in Spain increase again, AU chief defends WHO, and France brings sailors home

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Spain recorded a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14 555, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of new infections in the world's second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew to 146 690, up from 140 510, it added.

- AFP

A man who stole three face masks from a London hospital during the coronavirus crisis has been jailed for three months.

Lerun Hussain, 34, pleaded guilty to the theft at a London magistrates' court on Tuesday after the theft from King's College Hospital late on Sunday.

Hussain, from south London, was arrested on suspicion of theft and also detained for being in breach of a court order.

Meanwhile, a doctors' surgery in Kidderminster, in the English midlands, has urged thieves to return its only box of face masks after it was stolen.

Police said they were aware of a reported theft and would be visiting the surgery on Wednesday.

- AFP

To some, Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is guilty of a "catastrophic failure" of leadership for not urgently conveying the coronavirus threat to the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community that elected him.

Milder critics have described Litzman as a "tragic" leader, whose limited authority compared to ultra-Orthodox rabbis' hindered his ability to persuade constituents to embrace science-based protections against the outbreak.

The coronavirus crisis presented the 71-year-old Litzman, himself ultra-Orthodox, with daunting challenges - even before he and his wife tested positive for the virus.

But experts say his struggle to take charge of policy is symptomatic of broader tensions between the ultra-Orthodox, known as haredim in Israel, and other Israelis.

Some have speculated that the pandemic may ultimately force haredim to accept that their desire to remain isolated from the rest of Israel must change.

Litzman's role in the crisis speaks to the "clash of loyalties" embedded among haredim, Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer, an ultra-Orthodox expert, told AFP.

- AFP

The chair of the African Union Commission on Wednesday defended the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its leadership from attacks by US President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday threatened to cut funding for the UN body.

"Surprised to learn of a campaign by the US govt against WHO's global leadership," Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a Twitter post.

"The African Union fully supports WHO and Dr Tedros," he added, referring to the WHO's director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said the WHO "seems very biased toward China" and that his government "will look at ending funding".

The US is the WHO's biggest funding source.

- AFP

France's aircraft carrier will be brought home early from a deployment in the Atlantic after some crew showed coronavirus symptoms, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

About 40 sailors on the Charles de Gaulle are under medical observation, it said in a statement, and those with symptoms have been placed in isolation.

None have shown signs of serious illness.

"As of today, a screening team with test means will be sent aboard the aircraft carrier to investigate the cases that have arisen and to hinder the spread of the virus on board the ship," the ministry said.

The ship, which can transport about 2 000 sailors, had been deployed in the Atlantic as part of a NATO exercise after having participated in Operation Chammal that seeks to contain the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

It was preparing for its return to the Mediterranean.

- AFP

As coronavirus rapidly spreads through the developed world, exposing gaps in otherwise well-functioning health systems and devastating relatively healthy populations, we doctors in the developing world are bracing ourselves.

As Covid-19 makes its way into communities in the developing world, many more issues will arise for the already vulnerable, highly disadvantaged populations we treat.

Cough, fever, shortness of breath.

These are, as we know, symptoms of Covid-19. But they are also symptoms of other infections prevalent in the developing world, such as tuberculosis (TB). For patients in places where TB is common, it must always be considered in the list of potential causes.

TB - considered a chronic respiratory condition - reduces the lungs' capacity for normal breathing and therefore increases the risk that a patient may develop a severe strain of Covid-19.

This is because the virus can have the worst effect on those with existing respiratory issues, as well as people in immunocompromised states, those with cardiac disease, diabetes, or aged above 65.

Human immunodeficiency virus (commonly called HIV) - another disease more prevalent among patients in the developing world - also weakens the immune system, reducing the body's ability to fight off infections and mount a proper immune response. Like TB, it will also allow Covid-19 to cause a more severe infection in the patient's body.

The burden of diseases like TB and Aids (caused by HIV) falls mostly in Africa and Asia, regions with poorer socioeconomic conditions than those that have so far seen the majority of Covid-19 cases.

Stigma surrounding HIV in many communities also means people do not want to test for the disease. This lack of knowledge about people's own health causes untested and untreated individuals to spread the disease.

The prevalence of TB is also exacerbated by poverty, such as in places where people live tightly packed or in very close proximity to one another, allowing for the easy spread of the airborne disease in their community.

- Al Jazeera