Coronavirus wrap: Europe cases breach 500 000, Israel health minister contracts Covid-19 and Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon dies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to re-enter precautionary quarantine against the novel coronavirus. (Amir Cohen/AFP)

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Govt amends lockdown regulations, allows travel for funerals but only with a permit



More than 500 000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe - AFP tally

Paris – More than 500 000 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections have been diagnosed in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 10:00 (GMT) on Thursday.

The continent has recorded 508 271 cases and 34 571 Covid-19 deaths, compared to global figures of 940 815 and 47 836 respectively. The worst-hit countries are Italy with 13 155 fatalities and Spain with 10 003 – both have more than 100 000 confirmed infections.

However, the true number of cases and deaths is likely far higher as many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

- AFP

Philippines ambassador to Lebanon dies of Covid-19

Beirut – The Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon died of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thursday, a statement said, one of only 16 recorded deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The Philippines' department of foreign affairs expressed its "deep sadness" at the passing of Bernardita Catalla, which it said was the result of "complications arising from Covid-19".

Catalla had been very active in recent months organising the repatriation of some of the tens of thousands of Filipino domestic workers hoping to leave the country.

Catalla's death and three other fatalities reported by the health authorities on Thursday brought to 16 the number of people confirmed to have died from the virus in Lebanon. The official number of cases stood at 494.

- AFP

Israel health minister contracts Covid-19, Netanyahu re-enters quarantine

Jerusalem – Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, a leading member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to re-enter precautionary quarantine, officials said on Thursday.

Netanyahu's previous quarantine, imposed earlier this week after one of his staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, had ended on Wednesday night, his office said.

Litzman of the Gur Hassidic sect – whose wife also tested positive – is the most prominent member of the hard-hit ultra-Orthodox community to test positive for the virus that has infected more than 6 200 Israelis.

"Litzman and his wife feel well, are receiving treatment and will be quarantined and supervised," a health ministry statement said.

- AFP

Coronavirus impact: Spanish jobless claims jump by over 300 000 in March

Madrid – Spain registered a leap of 302 265 jobless claims in March due to the "extraordinary impact" of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the labour ministry said on Thursday.

It is reportedly the biggest monthly increase on record in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, which has been locked down since 14 March to try to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic "changed the trend" in unemployment figures for March, after only 2 857 workers filled jobless claims in the first 12 days of the month, the ministry said in a statement.

The services sector recorded the most job losses, with 206 016 jobless claims in a country where tourism accounts for around 12% of national output. Tourism worldwide has been hammered by the pandemic, as governments imposed travel restrictions and airlines grounded scores of flights.

- AFP

Greece seals off migrant camp with multiple coronavirus cases

Athens – Greece on Thursday sealed off a migrant camp near Athens after 21 of its residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus – beginning with a new mother at an Athens hospital.

"From today the facility is placed under sanitary isolation for two weeks," the migration ministry said in a statement.

Hours before the new cases were announced, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had praised health safeguards at Greek camps.

"I think we're pretty good at contact tracing, and you can actually do contact tracing at the very beginning of an outbreak," Mitsotakis told CNN. "I think we have a very good track record of dealing with this problem in a very humane manner."

- AFP

WATCH:

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab