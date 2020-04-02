Coronavirus wrap: Europe cases breach 500 000, Israel health minister contracts Covid-19 and Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon dies

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
More than 500 000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe -
AFP tally
Paris
– More than 500 000 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections have been diagnosed
in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally by AFP from
official sources at 10:00 (GMT) on Thursday.
The
continent has recorded 508 271 cases and 34 571 Covid-19 deaths, compared to
global figures of 940 815 and 47 836 respectively. The worst-hit countries are
Italy with 13 155 fatalities and Spain with 10 003 – both have more than 100 000
confirmed infections.
However,
the true number of cases and deaths is likely far higher as many countries are
only testing cases that require hospitalisation.
- AFP
Philippines ambassador to Lebanon dies of Covid-19
Beirut
– The Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon died of the novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) on Thursday, a statement said, one of only 16 recorded deaths in the
country since the start of the pandemic.
The
Philippines' department of foreign affairs expressed its "deep
sadness" at the passing of Bernardita Catalla, which it said was the
result of "complications arising from Covid-19".
Catalla
had been very active in recent months organising the repatriation of some of
the tens of thousands of Filipino domestic workers hoping to leave the country.
Catalla's death and three
other fatalities reported by the health authorities on Thursday brought to 16
the number of people confirmed to have died from the virus in Lebanon. The
official number of cases stood at 494.
- AFP
Israel health minister contracts Covid-19, Netanyahu
re-enters quarantine
Jerusalem
– Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, a leading member of the
ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to re-enter precautionary quarantine,
officials said on Thursday.
Netanyahu's
previous quarantine, imposed earlier this week after one of his staffers tested
positive for the novel coronavirus, had ended on Wednesday night, his office
said.
Litzman
of the Gur Hassidic sect – whose wife also tested positive – is the most
prominent member of the hard-hit ultra-Orthodox community to test positive for
the virus that has infected more than 6 200 Israelis.
"Litzman
and his wife feel well, are receiving treatment and will be quarantined and
supervised," a health ministry statement said.
- AFP
Coronavirus impact: Spanish jobless claims jump by over
300 000 in March
Madrid
– Spain registered a leap of 302 265 jobless claims in March due to the
"extraordinary impact" of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the labour
ministry said on Thursday.
It
is reportedly the biggest monthly increase on record in the eurozone's
fourth-largest economy, which has been locked down since 14 March to try to
curb the spread of the virus.
The
pandemic "changed the trend" in unemployment figures for March, after
only 2 857 workers filled jobless claims in the first 12 days of the month, the
ministry said in a statement.
The
services sector recorded the most job losses, with 206 016 jobless claims in a
country where tourism accounts for around 12% of national output. Tourism
worldwide has been hammered by the pandemic, as governments imposed travel
restrictions and airlines grounded scores of flights.
- AFP
Greece seals off migrant camp with multiple coronavirus
cases
Athens
– Greece on Thursday sealed off a migrant camp near Athens after 21 of its
residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus – beginning with a new
mother at an Athens hospital.
"From
today the facility is placed under sanitary isolation for two weeks," the
migration ministry said in a statement.
Hours
before the new cases were announced, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had
praised health safeguards at Greek camps.
"I
think we're pretty good at contact tracing, and you can actually do contact
tracing at the very beginning of an outbreak," Mitsotakis told CNN. "I
think we have a very good track record of dealing with this problem in a very
humane manner."
- AFP
WATCH:
