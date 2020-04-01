Coronavirus wrap: Hard-hit Spain death toll tops 9 000, Iran deaths pass 3 000 and UN calls crisis worst since WWII

US President Donald Trump departs the daily coronavirus task force briefing while walking past Dr Anthony Fauci (L), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the White House press briefing room on 31 March 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | SA manufacturing outlook at all-time low

Spain death toll tops 9 000 as infections pass 100 000 - government

Madrid – The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) death toll in Spain surged over 9 000 on Wednesday after a record 864 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 100 000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9 053 lives and the number of confirmed cases reaching 102 136, although the rate of new infections continued its downward trend, health ministry figures showed.

- AFP

Iran coronavirus deaths pass 3 000 - health ministry

Tehran – Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crossed the 3 000 mark, the health ministry said on Wednesday as it reported 138 new fatalities within 24 hours.

Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said the death toll now stood at 3 036. He said 2 987 new cases brought the total to 47 593. He said 15 473 of those hospitalised had recovered.

- AFP

ASIA VIRUS LATEST

Indonesian girl, 11, dies after contracting coronavirus

An 11-year-old girl has become the youngest person in Indonesia to die after contracting the novel coronavirus, with health authorities saying her death was likely linked to also having dengue fever.

Indonesia has reported 157 fatalities from the virus and 1 677 infections, but rates of testing are low and experts fear the true figures are far higher.

Taiwan to donate masks to hard-hit countries

Taiwan – which has been praised for its handling of the outbreak – will donate 10 million surgical masks and other supplies to medical workers in countries hit hard by the virus, President Tsai Ing-wen said.

China has also sent countries medical aid, as it seeks to deflect criticism over its initial missteps in handling the viral outbreak after it emerged there late last year. China's communist leadership claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to seize the self-ruled island, by force if necessary.

April Fools' Day pandemic pranks off the table

It may be the global day for pranks but with the world under assault from the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic many governments warned against virus-themed April Fools' jokes.

Taiwan said those spreading false rumours may face up to three years in jail and a TW$3 million ($100 000) fine, Thailand threatened up to five years in jail, while Indian politicians appealed for people to not share falsehoods.

- AFP

Coronavirus worst crisis since WWII, UN boss says as deaths surge

Washington – The global death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic continued to worsen on Wednesday despite unprecedented lockdowns, as the head of the United Nations (UN) sounded the alarm on what he said was humanity's worst crisis since World War II.

The warning came as US President Donald Trump told Americans to brace for a "very painful" few weeks after the United States registered its deadliest 24 hours of the crisis.

The extraordinary economic and political upheaval spurred by the virus presents a real danger to the relative peace the world has seen over the last few decades, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

The "disease... represents a threat to everybody in the world and... an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.

"The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War," he said.

- AFP

WATCH:

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab



