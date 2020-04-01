Coronavirus wrap: Hard-hit Spain death toll tops 9 000, Iran deaths pass 3 000 and UN calls crisis worst since WWII

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.
FOLLOW LIVE | SA manufacturing outlook at all-time low
Spain death toll tops 9 000 as infections pass 100 000 -
government
Madrid – The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) death
toll in Spain surged over 9 000 on Wednesday after a record 864 deaths in 24
hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 100 000 mark, the
government said.
Spain has the world's second-highest death toll
after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9 053 lives and the number of
confirmed cases reaching 102 136, although the rate of new infections continued
its downward trend, health ministry figures showed.
- AFP
Iran coronavirus deaths pass 3 000 - health ministry
Tehran – Iran's death toll from the novel
coronavirus (Covid-19) crossed the 3 000 mark, the health ministry said on Wednesday
as it reported 138 new fatalities within 24 hours.
Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said the
death toll now stood at 3 036. He said 2 987 new cases brought the total to 47 593.
He said 15 473 of those hospitalised had recovered.
- AFP
ASIA VIRUS LATEST
Indonesian girl, 11, dies after contracting
coronavirus
An 11-year-old girl has become the youngest person
in Indonesia to die after contracting the novel coronavirus, with health
authorities saying her death was likely linked to also having dengue fever.
Indonesia has reported 157 fatalities from the
virus and 1 677 infections, but rates of testing are low and experts fear the
true figures are far higher.
Taiwan to donate masks to hard-hit countries
Taiwan – which has been praised for its handling of
the outbreak – will donate 10 million surgical masks and other supplies to
medical workers in countries hit hard by the virus, President Tsai Ing-wen
said.
China has also sent countries medical aid, as it
seeks to deflect criticism over its initial missteps in handling the viral
outbreak after it emerged there late last year. China's communist leadership
claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to seize the self-ruled
island, by force if necessary.
April Fools' Day pandemic pranks off the table
It may be the global day for pranks but with the
world under assault from the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic many governments
warned against virus-themed April Fools' jokes.
Taiwan said those spreading false rumours may face
up to three years in jail and a TW$3 million ($100 000) fine, Thailand
threatened up to five years in jail, while Indian politicians appealed for
people to not share falsehoods.
- AFP
Coronavirus worst crisis since WWII, UN boss says
as deaths surge
Washington – The global death toll from the novel coronavirus
pandemic continued to worsen on Wednesday despite unprecedented lockdowns, as
the head of the United Nations (UN) sounded the alarm on what he said was
humanity's worst crisis since World War II.
The warning came as US President Donald Trump told
Americans to brace for a "very painful" few weeks after the United
States registered its deadliest 24 hours of the crisis.
The extraordinary economic and political upheaval
spurred by the virus presents a real danger to the relative peace the world has
seen over the last few decades, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.
The "disease... represents a threat to
everybody in the world and... an economic impact that will bring a recession
that probably has no parallel in the recent past.
"The combination of the two facts and the risk
that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced
conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging
crisis we have faced since the Second World War," he said.
- AFP
