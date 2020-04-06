Coronavirus wrap | Hope in Europe as curve drops, Johnson in charge of UK from hospital, and Apple to produce face shields

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in hospital after being admitted for tests following 10 days of persistent symptoms of coronavirus, but the government insisted on Monday he remained in charge.

The Conservative leader announced on 27 March that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and has been self-isolating in his flat above Downing Street ever since.

On Sunday night, on the advice of his doctor, the 55-year-old was admitted to hospital for tests in what his office said was a "precautionary step".

The Times newspaper reported that he had been given oxygen treatment.

Europe's hardest-hit nations saw some tentative signs of hope in the fight against the coronavirus on Monday.

The virus has infected virtually every corner of the planet, confining nearly half of humanity to their homes and turning life upside down for billions on a deadly march that has claimed nearly 70 000 victims.

But there was cause for cheer in some European hotspots, with Italy reporting its lowest death toll in two weeks, Spanish fatalities dropping for the third straight day and France seeing its fewest dead in a week.

"The curve has started its descent and the number of deaths has started to drop," said top Italian health official Silvio Brusaferro, adding the next phase could be a gradual easing of a strict month-long lockdown.

In Spain, nurse Empar Loren said: "The situation is more stable. The number of patients in intensive care is not growing much anymore, and we are starting to discharge quite a few."

At a field hospital set up at a Madrid conference centre, staff applauded whenever a patient was healthy enough to be sent home.

Builder Eduardo Lopez, 59, gave a "10/10" rating to the staff who cared for him "with tenderness and a great dose of humanity".

But while the curve was bending in Europe, there was little sign of let-up in the United States, where the death toll approached 10 000 and authorities warned worse was around the corner.

"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly," US Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox News.

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbour moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localised."

The death toll in hardest-hit New York state rose to 4 159, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, up from 3 565 a day prior.

It was the first time the daily toll had dropped but Cuomo said it was too early to tell whether that was a "blip".

Images from New York showed medics in protective gear wheeling bodies on stretchers to refrigerated trailers repurposed as makeshift morgues.

Hundreds of Venezuelans who fled to neighbouring Colombia during their country's economic crisis are now returning home, pushed by the deadly novel coronavirus and Colombia's own pandemic woes.

Colombian migration officials said Sunday that 600 people - including 35 children and 167 women - crossed the main border point at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in the north-eastern city of Cucuta, into Venezuela one day earlier.

Another group of 160 departed Bogota on their way back home on Sunday, officials said.

Although the border is officially closed as a measure taken to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Colombia has opened a "humanitarian corridor" to allow Venezuelans to return home.

Apple has said it will soon be producing one million face shields a week for medical workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant had already sourced 20 million surgical masks from around the world to help address a global shortage, chief executive Tim Cook said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

But the company had also designed its own transparent protective face shield and begun mass production at its factories in the US and China, he added.

"We plan to ship over one million by the end of this week," said Cook.

Initial distribution would be focused on the US but the company hoped to "quickly expand distribution" to other countries, he said.

- AFP

