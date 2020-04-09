Coronavirus wrap | Madagascar to test plant 'remedy' for coronavirus, daily deaths drop in Spain, and Covid-19 aid delivered to Venezuela

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has said that tests will be carried out on a claimed plant-based "remedy" for the new coronavirus.

He has previously made claims about alternative treatments for the virus that have triggered words of caution from the UN's World Health Organisation (WHO).

"On March 24, I received a letter saying that Madagascar possesses the remedy which could - 'could' because it still has to be proved - cure the coronavirus," Rajoelina said in a television programme late on Wednesday.

He said the letter claimed the plant could "completely cure coronavirus" but gave no details about the plant or the author of the letter.

Tests were being lined up and the country's scientists and laboratories were willing to take part, he said.

"We are going to carry out tests, and I am convinced that Madagascar will find this remedy," he said.

"We are going to change the history of the entire world."

Ninety-three people have been infected with the virus in Madagascar, according to official figures.

The pandemic has triggered a rush for herbal formulas, lemons and ginger in the belief that they can protect against the virus.

Rajoelina last month encouraged the use of alternative remedies as a way of "strengthening the antibodies" to coronavirus.

"We will make patient inhale ravintsara essential oils and provide them with high-calorie foods... in conjunction with medicine," he said then.

However, the UN's health body urged scepticism over claimed cures for Covid-19.

"The novel coronavirus is not a flu (and) ancient grandmother remedies must be seen with doubt," said WHO country representative Charlotte Faty Ndiaye.

On its website, the WHO says some medicines, including western and traditional ones, "may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms" of Covid-19.

- AFP

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 683 on Thursday, after rising for two days, the authorities said.

The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 15 238 deaths from Covid-19.

The daily toll was down from 757 on Wednesday.

However, there has been growing speculation that officials may have grossly underestimated the death toll.

Authorities in the Madrid region acknowledged on Wednesday that the number of deaths in retirement homes could be five times as high as that announced by health officials, who have not included almost 3 500 deaths of people who had not been tested for the virus.

The number of daily new cases also dropped slightly Thursday, bringing the total to 152 446.

- AFP

The Saudi-led coalition began a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen's long war on Thursday, saying it hoped the initiative to prevent coronavirus in the impoverished country would lead to a wider political solution.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels have not made any comment on the coalition's declaration of a two-week pause in the five-year conflict that took effect from 09:00 GMT.

If the ceasefire does hold, it would be the first breakthrough since the warring parties agreed to a UN-brokered ceasefire in the port city of Hodeida during talks in Sweden in late 2018.

The United Arab Emirates, a key ally in the coalition which drew down its troops last year as the conflict became increasingly intractable, applauded the Saudi move as "wise and responsible".

"Hope the Huthis rise to the occasion. The Covid-19 crisis eclipses everything - the international community must step up efforts & work together to protect the Yemeni people," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted.

"It is an important decision that must be built on, on both humanitarian and political levels," he added.

The conciliatory gesture follows an escalation in fighting between the warring parties despite a call by the United Nations for an immediate cessation to protect civilians in the Arab world's poorest nation from the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, which launched its military intervention to support Yemen's internationally recognised government in March 2015, said on Wednesday that the truce, which could be extended, could pave the way for a wider political solution.

Officials indicated they are keen for a UN-sponsored face-to-face meeting with the rebels to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

- AFP

A plane carrying 90 tons of UN health, water and sanitation aid arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday to help the cash-strapped country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment includes 28 000 Personal Protective Equipment kits for health workers, oxygen concentrators, paediatric beds, water quality control products and hygiene kits, the UN said.

"This is the first United Nations humanitarian shipment in support of the Venezuela Covid-19 outbreak," said Peter Grohmann, the UN's humanitarian co-ordinator for Venezuela.

Venezuela, suffering from a crippling economic crisis that has led to shortages of basic food and medicine and forced some five million people to flee the country, has 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nine deaths.

The aid donations are part of an initial phase of the response to the pandemic and will go to help "children, women and vulnerable families" at 14 designated hospitals, 50 outpatient clinics and child development centres, according to Unicef's Venezuela representative Herve Ludovic de Lys.

Like many other Latin American countries, the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro has put in place a nationwide quarantine, suspended school and university programs and closed borders in a bid to stop the virus spreading through the vulnerable population.

The UN and Red Cross have also shipped more than 16 tons of medical supplies to around 20 other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to help them fight the pandemic, and plan to send additional material.

- AFP

From an acute shortage of regional staple couscous to a surge of confidence tricks and counterfeiting, authorities in North Africa have been busy tackling coronavirus challenges that go beyond healthcare.

For the past two weeks, Algeria's more than 40 million people have been facing a severe shortage of couscous semolina after rumours spread on social media sparked panic buying.

"I have never in my life bought a 25kg bag of semolina but I was afraid the situation would get worse and bakeries would close", said Fawzi, a young entrepreneur in the capital Algiers.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tried to allay fears, declaring that semolina stocks were enough "for four or five months", but it has had little visible effect.

"I had to pay 1 700 dinars (more than $13) for the bag instead of 1 200 dinars but I had no choice", said Fawzi, who has a young daughter.

Karim Khelouiati, a cyber-security expert, told AFP that individuals stockpiling was "a human reaction". But, he added, "some people try to take advantage of it" too.

From 22 March to 1 April, more than 2 500 people were arrested for speculatively hoarding basic foodstuffs and over-the-counter drugs, police said, with more than 5 000 tons of food supplies and some 219 000 pharmaceutical items seized.

Tebboune has urged "patriotic" Algerians to publicly denounce hoarders, while police have stepped up checks and encouraged people to report "all acts of speculation, monopoly and fraud".

- AFP

A number of African countries face lockdowns to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Authorities in some cases are taking extreme measures to combat the virus, which has killed more than 88 000 people globally so far.

While the virus was first detected in China, it has spread to every continent except Antarctica. Data suggests that those with compromised immune systems, comorbidities and healthcare workers are most at risk.

Amnesty International warned that countries which impose strict surveillance to tackle the coronavirus may leave a lasting legacy of the erosion civil liberties.

"As we come together to face this unprecedented crisis, it is important to have a long-term view of the measures we are undertaking to combat the virus. These may outlast the crisis and could define what surveillance in a post-Covid-19 world looks like. It is important that human rights for all remains at the centre of that vision for the future."

- News24



