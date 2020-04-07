Coronavirus wrap | Signs of hope for New York, Amazon cut off from the world, and fear grips crowded prisons

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

New York state reported fewer than 600 coronavirus deaths on Sunday and Monday, leading its Governor Andrew Cuomo to say that there are signs that the curve is beginning to plateau.

The US has reported 1 150 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number to nearly 11 000 and New York state has had the most cases of the virus in the country.

But Cuomo warned that the healthcare system is near breaking point.

Deep in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, where rivers are the only highways, the coronavirus pandemic is sharply limiting boat traffic, leaving villages even more cut off from the world than before.

Canoes, motor boats and ferries are the cars, trucks and buses of the Amazon, bringing people and goods to remote communities that can only be reached by river - sometimes with a journey of more than a week.

But because of the pandemic, authorities in Amazonas state have restricted river traffic to essential travel, seeking to stop the spread of the virus in a region that could be particularly vulnerable to it.

Cargo transport is operating normally, but passenger transport is restricted to exceptional circumstances such as medical emergencies and essential services like paramedics and police, said Jerfeson Caldas, regional co-ordinator for national health agency Anvisa.

Even those trips are bound by special rules: Boats can only operate at 40% of their passenger capacity, and must supply water, soap and hand sanitiser.

The restrictions amount to the jungle equivalent of the isolation measures now in place for around half the world's population.

"Amazonas depends on rivers for more than 85% of the transport we survive on. Unfortunately, people here are now living a sad reality because of this crisis," said Alessandra Martins Pontes, a transportation planning expert at Amazonas Federal University.

Abandoned when Pakistan's largest cities went into lockdown, hundreds of caged cats, dogs and rabbits have been found dead inside pet markets hurriedly shuttered as the coronavirus spread.

Animals still alive in the corner of Karachi's sprawling Empress Market were rescued only after activists appealed to the authorities for access.

Two weeks into the shutdown, Ayesha Chundrigar could hear the cries of the pets from outside the shops, which together housed up to 1 000 animals.

"When we got inside, the majority of them were dead, about 70%. Their bodies were lying on the ground," said Chundrigar, who runs ACF Animal Rescue.

"It was so horrific, I can't tell you."

Starving and locked in cages with no light or ventilation, the surviving pets sat among the dead, trembling.

As the virus pandemic grew, Pakistan's major cities were plunged into lockdown, forcing many shops to close. Only stalls selling essential goods such as food and medicine were allowed to continue operating.

A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, its dean said on Monday, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis.

The Cathedral Church of St John the Divine in Manhattan will house nine climate-controlled medical tents in its 180m-long nave and subterranean crypt, dean Clifton Daniel told the New York Times.

The tents will be able to hold a total of at least 200 patients beneath the stained-glass windows of the building, which describes itself as the largest Gothic cathedral in the world.

"In earlier centuries, cathedrals were always used this way, like during the plague. So this is not outside the experience of being a cathedral, it is just new to us," Daniel said.

Cathedral officials said Covid-19 patients could start arriving within a week.

Sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the floor of a crumbling, windowless room, prisoners in Indonesia fear an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus inside its walls is a "disaster waiting to happen".

"It will be a breeding ground for the virus, should it get into any prison," said Brett Savage, locked inside Kerobokan prison known as "Hotel K" - on the Indonesian island of Bali, where 1 500 prisoners occupy blocks built for 350 people.

Overcrowding, poor ventilation and deficient health, hygiene and sanitation conditions will favour the rapid spread of infectious diseases - making prisons around the world a flashpoint for the new disease.

Prevention measures used in wider society - such as social distancing and frequent hand washing - are often impossible to enforce, leaving authorities with tough choices.

And panic is proving especially dangerous inside.

In Thailand unrest led to a group of inmates escaping after rumours a fellow prisoner had tested positive, while 23 died in riots at a Colombian facility amid tensions over the virus.

US jails confined all detainees to their cells, with most visits and transfers cancelled, after dozens were infected with Covid-19, while a string of states have planned to release non-violent prisoners.

Rights groups have warned of a race against time to protect inmates, calling on all countries to relieve the pressure on packed prisons through early release rulings.

Savage, a South African nine years into a 20-year sentence for trafficking crystal meth, described an environment where masks are unavailable for prisoners, contractors are still regularly allowed free access and health advice is non-existent.

"The majority of the people have no idea about basic hygiene, plenty of people are blowing their nose onto the floor and spitting everywhere," he said.

"If they can't manage on the outside, how will they manage when it gets into the prison system?"

Nearly 1 800 people have been infected and 170 have died in Indonesia, but rates of testing are low and experts fear the true figures are far higher in the country of more than 260 million people.

