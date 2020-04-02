 

Coronavirus wrap: Spain death toll tops 10 000, Belgium reports over 1 000 dead while North Korea insists it is coronavirus-free

2020-04-02 12:30
Gran Via, the main street of Madrid, Spain seen deserted after the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Gran Via, the main street of Madrid, Spain seen deserted after the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Spain virus death toll tops 10 000 - government

Madrid – The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) death toll in Spain surged over 10 000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110 000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10 003 lives, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.

 - AFP


Belgium's coronavirus death toll tops 1 000

Brussels – The number of deaths attributed to the global novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium increased sharply and passed the 1 000 mark on Thursday, health officials said.

The official toll in the country of 11.4 million has doubled in the space of three days, in part because figures have been updated with a backlog of fatalities from retirement homes.

There have now been 1 011 deaths and 15 348 officially recorded cases since the start of the outbreak, officials told a daily news conference.

"93% of deaths involve an elderly person of more than 65," said Dr Emmanuel Andre, the government health spokesperson. Earlier this week Andre confirmed the death of a 12-year-old girl among those infected with Covid-19.

 - AFP


North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

Seoul – North Korea remains totally free of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), a senior health official in Pyongyang has insisted, despite mounting scepticism overseas as confirmed global infections near one million.

The already isolated, nuclear-armed North quickly shut down its borders after the virus was first detected in neighbouring China in January, and imposed strict containment measures.

Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North's Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, insisted that the efforts had been completely successful.

"Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far," Pak told AFP. "We have carried out pre-emptive and scientific measures such as inspections and quarantine for all personnel entering our country and thoroughly disinfecting all goods, as well as closing borders and blocking sea and air lanes."

 - AFP


US Navy evacuates virus-struck aircraft carrier Roosevelt

Washington – The US Navy is evacuating thousands of sailors from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam after its captain warned a novel coronavirus outbreak was threatening the lives of the crew.

There have been 93 Covid-19 cases discovered among the 4 800-strong Roosevelt crew so far, according to the US Navy. Pentagon officials said on Wednesday they were rapidly arranging hotel rooms on the Pacific island for many of the personnel, while organising a skeleton team of uninfected sailors to keep the ship operational.

"The plan at this time is to remove as many people off the Teddy Roosevelt as we can, understanding that we have to leave a certain amount of folks on-board to perform normal watch-standing duties that keep the ship running," Rear Admiral John Menoni, commander for the Marianas region, told reporters in Guam on Wednesday.

Speaking in Washington, acting navy secretary Thomas Modly said that almost 1 000 of the crew had been removed, and that that number would rise to 2 700 within a couple days, and more after that.

 - AFP

