Coronavirus wrap: Spain suffers over 900 more deaths, Iran death toll spikes and Germany's Merkel returns to office after quarantine

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day

Madrid – More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10 935 lives – 932 in the past day – from 117 710 confirmed cases.

But health ministry figures confirm a consistent downward trend in the rate of new cases and fatalities. The latest numbers show the rate of infections up by 6.8%, compared with 7.9% on Thursday and 20% in the middle of last week.

The daily rise in deaths also slowed to 9.3% on Friday, down from 10.5% on Thursday, and a big drop from the 27% increase on 25 March.

- AFP

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 134 to 3 294

Tehran – Iran on Friday announced 134 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the officially confirmed total to 3 294.

Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 2 715 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 53 183.

Iran is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic and has been struggling to contain the outbreak since it reported its first deaths on 19 February.

Jahanpour said 17 935 of those hospitalised with the virus had recovered, while 4 035 were in a critical condition.

- AFP

Germany's Merkel returns to office after quarantine stint

Berlin – German Chancellor Angela Merkel left her Berlin home for the first time in almost two weeks on Friday, after she was forced into quarantine following contact with a Covid-19-infected doctor.

Merkel has returned to her office, where she will continue to observe social distancing rules and lead the country via video and audio conferencing, her spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in Berlin.

The 65-year-old leader had been in self-isolation at her flat in the German capital's museum district. She learned on 22 March that a doctor who gave her a vaccination two days before was infected with the virus.

Merkel was tested several times, with all tests coming back negative. While in isolation, Merkel kept working and held government meetings via video link.

- AFP

New 4 000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in London

London – Prince Charles opened a new 4 000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir, who has recovered from mild symptoms of the disease, said via video link that he hoped that "in these dark times", the National Health Service (NHS) Nightingale Hospital would be a "shining light".

He paid tribute to everyone involved, calling it "quite frankly incredible" to have transformed the giant ExCeL centre into a critical care facility in such a short space of time. "I was one of the lucky ones to have Covid-19 relatively mildly," he said. "But for some, it will be a much harder journey."

"I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need, and every chance to return to a normal life."

- AFP

Indonesia releases 29 000 prisoners

Indonesia has freed 29 000 people from jail in a bid to prevent coronavirus from wreaking havoc on its notoriously overcrowded prison system.

The lightning-fast release, which only started this week, is equivalent to more than 10% of the Southeast Asian nation's prison population of some 270 000, crammed into jails routinely criticised for deplorable conditions.

- AFP

UN adopts resolution calling for 'cooperation' in fight against virus

United Nations, US – The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against Covid-19, in the first text to come out of the international body since the outbreak began.

The resolution, approved by consensus, also stresses "the need for full respect for human rights" and that "there is no place for any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic".

Russia was unsuccessful in opposing the resolution with its own text that was supported by four other countries.

The UN resolution emphasises the central role of the body in the global health and economic crisis. It was submitted by Switzerland, Indonesia, Singapore, Norway, Liechtenstein and Ghana, and adopted by 188 of the 193 states that make up the body, diplomats said.

- AFP