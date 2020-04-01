Coronavirus wrap: Turkey sends aid to Italy and Spain, Russia helps US and Europe death toll tops 30 000

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news
from around the world.
FOLOW LIVE | SA manufacturing outlook at all-time low, Durban CBD building raided over coronavirus
Turkey sends aid to virus-hit Italy and Spain
Istanbul
– Turkey on Wednesday sent health supplies including masks to Italy and Spain,
the two European countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the
defence ministry said.
"Health
supplies prepared to fight Covid-19 together, and with the hopes of seeing
brighter days were sent en route to Spain and Italy" by a military plane,
the ministry tweeted in English.
An
accompanying video clip showed a Turkish military A-400M cargo plane preparing
to take off.
The
defence ministry posted the same message in Turkish, Spanish and Italian.
The
supplies included masks, overalls and anti-bacterial fluids, produced in the
defence ministry's factories and sewing facilities.
- AFP
Russian plane heads to US with supplies for virus fight
Moscow – A Russian military plane carrying medical
equipment has departed for the United States, the defence ministry in Moscow
said on Wednesday, as the Kremlin flexes its soft power amid the novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) pandemic.
The Antonov-124, "with medical masks and medical
equipment on board", left for the US overnight, a statement said, without
providing further details. Video released by the ministry showed the cargo
plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military air base near
Moscow early on Wednesday morning.
Contacted by AFP, the defence ministry refused to
provide any further information on the delivery, which came after Russian
President Vladimir Putin spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.
Russia has previously sent medical supplies and
experts to coronavirus-hit Italy as part of a humanitarian effort that analysts
said carried geopolitical overtones.
- AFP
Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30 000 - AFP tally
Paris
– The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has killed more than 30 000 people
in Europe, more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and
Spain, according to an AFP tally at 07:00 (GMT) on Wednesday using official
figures.
A
total of 30 063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of 458 601 cases,
making it the continent hit hardest by Covid-19.
The
most deaths were recorded in Italy, with 12 428 fatalities, followed by Spain
with 8 189 and France with 3 523.
The
latest European figures come just a few hours after the United States announced
its death toll had risen to 4 076, according to a running tally by Johns
Hopkins University.
- AFP
China reports 1 300 asymptomatic virus cases after public
concern
Beijing
– China on Wednesday said it has more than 1 300 asymptomatic coronavirus
cases, the first time it has released such data following public concern over
people who have tested positive but are not showing symptoms.
Health
officials also reported the first imported case from abroad in Wuhan – the
epicentre where the virus first emerged late last year – heightening fears of
infections being brought into China from other countries.
Of
36 new cases reported on Wednesday, 35 were imported from abroad. The National
Health Commission (NHC) said 1 367 asymptomatic patients were under medical
observation, with 130 new cases newly added in the last day.
The
NHC announced on Tuesday that it would respond "to public concerns"
by starting to publish daily data on asymptomatic cases, which it said were
infectious.
- AFP
WATCH:
Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab