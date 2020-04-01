Coronavirus wrap: Turkey sends aid to Italy and Spain, Russia helps US and Europe death toll tops 30 000

Employees of the Fatih Municipality wearing protective suits disinfect the Hagia Sophia to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Istanbul, Turkey on 13 March 2020. (Yasin Akgul/AFP)

Turkey sends aid to virus-hit Italy and Spain

Istanbul – Turkey on Wednesday sent health supplies including masks to Italy and Spain, the two European countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the defence ministry said.

"Health supplies prepared to fight Covid-19 together, and with the hopes of seeing brighter days were sent en route to Spain and Italy" by a military plane, the ministry tweeted in English.

An accompanying video clip showed a Turkish military A-400M cargo plane preparing to take off.

The defence ministry posted the same message in Turkish, Spanish and Italian.

The supplies included masks, overalls and anti-bacterial fluids, produced in the defence ministry's factories and sewing facilities.

- AFP

Russian plane heads to US with supplies for virus fight

Moscow – A Russian military plane carrying medical equipment has departed for the United States, the defence ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday, as the Kremlin flexes its soft power amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Antonov-124, "with medical masks and medical equipment on board", left for the US overnight, a statement said, without providing further details. Video released by the ministry showed the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military air base near Moscow early on Wednesday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the defence ministry refused to provide any further information on the delivery, which came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.

Russia has previously sent medical supplies and experts to coronavirus-hit Italy as part of a humanitarian effort that analysts said carried geopolitical overtones.

- AFP

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30 000 - AFP tally

Paris – The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has killed more than 30 000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 07:00 (GMT) on Wednesday using official figures.

A total of 30 063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of 458 601 cases, making it the continent hit hardest by Covid-19.

The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with 12 428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8 189 and France with 3 523.

The latest European figures come just a few hours after the United States announced its death toll had risen to 4 076, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

- AFP

China reports 1 300 asymptomatic virus cases after public concern

Beijing – China on Wednesday said it has more than 1 300 asymptomatic coronavirus cases, the first time it has released such data following public concern over people who have tested positive but are not showing symptoms.

Health officials also reported the first imported case from abroad in Wuhan – the epicentre where the virus first emerged late last year – heightening fears of infections being brought into China from other countries.

Of 36 new cases reported on Wednesday, 35 were imported from abroad. The National Health Commission (NHC) said 1 367 asymptomatic patients were under medical observation, with 130 new cases newly added in the last day.

The NHC announced on Tuesday that it would respond "to public concerns" by starting to publish daily data on asymptomatic cases, which it said were infectious.

- AFP

