Coronavirus wrap | UK businesses support scheme approved, China exports ventilators, and Australia treats cruise ship crew

The European Union gave the go ahead on Monday to a British scheme to provide a £50 billion "umbrella" to shield private businesses from the coronavirus epidemic.

The UK left the bloc at the end of January, but EU law still applies until the end of a post-Brexit transition period, and would normally restrict state subsidies.

But Brussels has promised to show "full flexibility" in its rules as capitals scramble to shore up employers pummelled by the virus and the associated national lockdowns.

Britain has set aside a fund to provide direct grants and subsidised public loans to key businesses and to encourage research into preventing, treating or curing the virus.

The Chinese government is donating 1 000 ventilators to the hard-hit US state of New York, one of the many jurisdictions across the world competing for medical gear made in mainland China.

But the equipment is sometimes faulty and critics say the Chinese government's donation drive is self-serving.

A cruise ship that has accounted for a quarter of all Covid-19 deaths in Australia was allowed to dock near Sydney on Monday after 200 crew began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

The Ruby Princess berthed at Port Kembla, some 80km south of Sydney, after weeks stranded at sea to allow doctors to assess sick crew and take the most serious cases ashore for medical treatment.

The government last month allowed 2 700 passengers to walk off the Carnival Australia-owned vessel and return to their homes around the country - despite a ban on cruise ships docking in Australia being announced just days earlier.

Hundreds of passengers were later diagnosed with coronavirus and at least 10 have died, accounting for a quarter of Australia's death toll of 40.

Japan's government began preparing on Monday for the declaration of a state of emergency over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as infections spike in the capital Tokyo and elsewhere.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was expected to meet late on Monday with a panel of experts advising the government on the global pandemic, with widespread reports that he would announce a state of emergency as soon as Tuesday.

The move comes as infections grow steadily - though in far smaller numbers than in Europe or the US.

Tokyo announced a record 148 new cases on Sunday, and pressure has increased on the government to take fresh action.



- AFP