Coronavirus wrap: US records highest daily fatalities as global deaths pass 50 000, Trump tests negative and Corona halts beer production

Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 50 000

Washington – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and fatalities have topped 50 000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far.

Despite more than half the planet living in some form of lockdown, the virus is continuing to spread rapidly, and to claim lives at an alarming pace, with the US, Spain and Britain all seeing their worst days yet.

The United States now accounts for around a quarter of all known infections around the globe, and its death toll is rocketing up. About 6 000 people have died in the US outbreak, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1 100 of them in the last day.

Spain and Britain saw record numbers of new deaths in a 24-hour period – 950 and 569 respectively. Italy and Spain together account for almost half of the global death toll, but experts say the number of new infections in both countries is continuing to slow.

- AFP

US records 1 169 virus fatalities, new global daily high - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States recorded 1 169 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed on Thursday, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.

The toll reflected figures reported by the university between 20:30 on Wednesday (00:30 GMT) and the same time on Thursday.

The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on 27 March. The US has now recorded 5 926 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic. Globally, Italy still has the highest total death toll, with 13 915 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 10 003.

The US also recorded more than 30 000 new cases of Covid-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of officially reported cases in the country to more than 243 000, according to Johns Hopkins.

- AFP

Corona beer producer halts brewing over virus

Mexico City – The Mexican brewer of Corona beer said on Thursday it was suspending production because of the health emergency in the country over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grupo Modelo – whose brands also include Pacifico and Modelo – said the measure was in line with the Mexican government's order to suspend all non-essential activities until 30 April to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the bare minimum," the company said in a statement, adding it would complete the suspension in the following days.

Mexico's government has said that only key sectors such as agribusiness will be able to continue to function.

- AFP

Trump announces he tested negative on new coronavirus test

Washington – President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and it was again found to be negative.

"I just took it this morning," he told a news conference. "It said the president tested negative for Covid-19."

This was Trump's second test. This time he used a new rapid method that he said took a minute to complete and barely 15 minutes to return a result.

"I took it out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The second one is much more pleasant," Trump said.

- AFP