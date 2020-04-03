Coronavirus wrap: US, Spain deaths surge as global toll hovers around 54 000, US sheds 701 000 jobs and Boris Johnson continues self-isolation

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Friday
Paris – The worldwide number of officially
confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 53 693 on Friday,
according to a tally compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) from official sources.
More than 1 035 380 declared cases have been registered
in 188 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in
December. Of these cases, at least 201 500 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices
from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation
(WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many
countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.
Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death
at the end of February, has 13 915 fatalities, with 115 242 infections and 18 278
people recovered. Spain has recorded 10 935 fatalities and 117 710 infections.
- AFP
US and Spanish deaths surge as world virus toll breaks 50
000
Madrid – The number
of confirmed coronavirus deaths accelerated past 50 000 on Friday as the United
States, Spain and Britain grappled with their highest tolls yet and the world
economy took a massive hit.
The human scale of
the pandemic has never been more stark – experts warning that more than one
million cases of Covid-19 disease confirmed globally is probably only a small
proportion of total infections as testing is still not widely available.
The United States
accounts for around a quarter of confirmed cases but Europe is far from being
out of danger – Spain reported more than 900 deaths in 24 hours on Friday, for
the second day running.
While Italy still leads the
world in fatalities, France, Belgium and Britain have also been hard hit. The
UK government is rushing to build field hospitals after a one-day toll of 569.
- AFP
US employment plunges 701 000 in March amid coronavirus -
government
Washington – The US economy shed 701 000 jobs in
March amid the damage inflicted by the coronavirus shutdowns, while the
unemployment rate surged to 4.4%, the Labor Department reported on Friday.
That was the worst job loss since March 2009 during
the depths of the global financial crisis, and the biggest single-month jump in
the jobless rate in more than 45 years, the report said.
The leisure and hospitality sectors – among the
first to feel the impact of the travel restrictions – lost 459 000 jobs, the
report said. But notable losses also were recorded in healthcare, retail and
businesses services.
However, the Labor Department acknowledged it
"cannot precisely quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market
in March".
- AFP
UK PM Johnson continues self-isolation
London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on
Friday said he would continue his self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19,
following a week of staying at home and working remotely.
Johnson, 55, became the most high-profile world
leader to contract the virus when he announced he had tested positive last
Friday. He has been working from a flat above his Downing Street offices since
then, and had been expected to re-emerge on Friday.
But he said in a video message on Twitter: "In
my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of
isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature.
"So, in accordance with government advice, I
must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes."
- AFP