Coronavirus wrap: Worldwide deaths breach 41 000, California frees prisoners and White House's horrific projections

Coronavirus deaths rise above 41 000 by 19:00 (GMT) Tuesday

Paris – The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen to 41 072, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources as of 19:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.

More than 828 240 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases, at least 164 900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

The past 24 hours brought 4 396 more deaths – 849 of them in Spain, 837 in Italy and 612 in the United States – while 70 404 new cases emerged.

- AFP

Coronavirus: California to release 3 500 non-violent prison inmates

Los Angeles – The prison system in the largest US state of California plans to release about 3 500 non-violent inmates early to help mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 illness, officials said on Tuesday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said the first group of inmates released will be those with less than 30 days to serve, followed by those with fewer than 60 days of their sentences left.

Other US jurisdictions, including the state of New Jersey and some cities, have announced similar measures. US Attorney General Bill Barr last week said he told federal prisons to free some inmates to lessen the impact of the pandemic, with possibly 2 000 inmates eligible.

"We do not take these new measures lightly," Ralph Diaz, secretary of the California corrections agency, said in a statement.

"Our first commitment at CDCR is ensuring safety – of our staff, of the incarcerated population, of others inside our institutions, and of the community at large," he added. "However, in the face of a global pandemic, we must consider the risk of Covid-19 infection as a grave threat to safety, too."

- AFP

China lockdown may have blocked 700 000 virus cases - researchers

Washington – China's decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, may have prevented more than 700 000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said on Tuesday.

Drastic Chinese control measures in the first 50 days of the epidemic bought other cities across the country valuable time to prepare and install their own restrictions, according to the paper by researchers in China, the United States and the UK, published in the journal Science.

By day 50 of the epidemic – 19 February – there were 30 000 confirmed cases in China, said Oxford fellow Christopher Dye, one of the paper's authors.

"Our analysis suggests that without the Wuhan travel ban and the national emergency response there would have been more than 700 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases outside of Wuhan by that date," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

"China's control measures appear to have worked by successfully breaking the chain of transmission – preventing contact between infectious and susceptible people."

- AFP

White House projects 100 000 to 240 000 US deaths from coronavirus

The White House on Tuesday projected 100 000 to 240 000 deaths in the United States from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

The projections were presented during a White House briefing on Tuesday. They suggest that, if no social distancing measures had been put in place across the country, between 1.5 million to 2.2 million people would have died.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is helping to lead the US effort, said "as sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it". But he added that he hopes it won't soar so high.

President Donald Trump called US efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus "a matter of life and death" and urged the public to heed his administration's social distancing guidelines.

Trump called on Americans to brace themselves for a "rough two-week period" but predicted the country would soon see a "light at the end of the tunnel" of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3 700 Americans and infected a total 186 000 thus far.

- ALJAZEERA

