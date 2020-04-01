Coronavirus wrap: Worldwide deaths breach 41 000, California frees prisoners and White House's horrific projections

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news
from around the world.
FOLLOW LIVE | Global coronavirus deaths spike to 41 000, Mary Oppenheimer donates R1 billion
Coronavirus deaths rise above 41 000 by 19:00 (GMT)
Tuesday
Paris
– The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel
coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen to 41 072, according to a tally compiled by
AFP from official sources as of 19:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.
More
than 828 240 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and
territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases,
at least 164 900 are now considered recovered.
The
tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and
information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a
fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many
countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.
The
past 24 hours brought 4 396 more deaths – 849 of them in Spain, 837 in Italy
and 612 in the United States – while 70 404 new cases emerged.
- AFP
Coronavirus: California to release 3 500 non-violent
prison inmates
Los
Angeles – The prison system in the largest US state of California plans to
release about 3 500 non-violent inmates early to help mitigate the spread of
the Covid-19 illness, officials said on Tuesday.
The
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said the first
group of inmates released will be those with less than 30 days to serve,
followed by those with fewer than 60 days of their sentences left.
Other
US jurisdictions, including the state of New Jersey and some cities, have
announced similar measures. US Attorney General Bill Barr last week said he
told federal prisons to free some inmates to lessen the impact of the pandemic,
with possibly 2 000 inmates eligible.
"We
do not take these new measures lightly," Ralph Diaz, secretary of the
California corrections agency, said in a statement.
"Our
first commitment at CDCR is ensuring safety – of our staff, of the incarcerated
population, of others inside our institutions, and of the community at
large," he added. "However, in the face of a global pandemic, we must
consider the risk of Covid-19 infection as a grave threat to safety, too."
- AFP
China lockdown may have blocked 700 000 virus cases - researchers
Washington
– China's decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global
novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, may have prevented more than 700 000 new
cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said on Tuesday.
Drastic
Chinese control measures in the first 50 days of the epidemic bought other
cities across the country valuable time to prepare and install their own
restrictions, according to the paper by researchers in China, the United States
and the UK, published in the journal Science.
By
day 50 of the epidemic – 19 February – there were 30 000 confirmed cases in
China, said Oxford fellow Christopher Dye, one of the paper's authors.
"Our
analysis suggests that without the Wuhan travel ban and the national emergency
response there would have been more than 700 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases
outside of Wuhan by that date," he was quoted as saying in a press
release.
"China's
control measures appear to have worked by successfully breaking the chain of
transmission – preventing contact between infectious and susceptible
people."
- AFP
White House projects 100 000 to 240 000 US deaths from
coronavirus
The
White House on Tuesday projected 100 000 to 240 000 deaths in the United States
from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic even if current social
distancing guidelines are maintained.
The
projections were presented during a White House briefing on Tuesday. They
suggest that, if no social distancing measures had been put in place across the
country, between 1.5 million to 2.2 million people would have died.
Dr
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious
Diseases, who is helping to lead the US effort, said "as sobering a number
as that is, we should be prepared for it". But he added that he hopes it
won't soar so high.
President
Donald Trump called US efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus "a
matter of life and death" and urged the public to heed his
administration's social distancing guidelines.
Trump
called on Americans to brace themselves for a "rough two-week period"
but predicted the country would soon see a "light at the end of the
tunnel" of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3 700
Americans and infected a total 186 000 thus far.
- ALJAZEERA
WATCH:
