Corruption-accused opposition leader Keiko Fujimori released from prison in Peru

Lima
– Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released from prison on Friday
after spending 13 months in pre-trial detention in a corruption case linked to
Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
Her release comes days after the
country's Constitutional Court ordered her freed in a ruling related only to
her detention and which otherwise has no bearing on the corruption case against
her.
"For me, it was the most
painful event of my life," Fujimori said as she left prison and hugged her
husband in front of a large group of supporters and journalists.
The court, she said "has
corrected damage that has been inflicted on us. I will continue to face the
investigation, as I have always done".
Supporters welcomed her release
with applause and shouts of "Keiko liberty!" and "Keiko
president!"
The 44-year-old eldest daughter
of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori had been held since October 31,
2018.
Her American husband, Mark Vito,
had been on a hunger strike outside his wife's prison on the outskirts of Lima
to press for her release.
"I'm going to take some time
to reunite with my family," she told journalists, when asked about her
immediate political future.
Anti-corruption campaign
Once Peru's most popular
politician, Fujimori theoretically now has time to campaign for presidential
elections set for July 2021.
Fujimori is accused of accepting
$1.2m in illicit party funding for her 2011 election campaign as leader of the
right-wing Popular Force party.
Odebrecht has admitted to paying
at least $29m to Peruvian officials since 2004, and bribing four former
Peruvian presidents.
Three of the presidents are being
investigated over Odebrecht while a fourth, Alan Garcia, committed suicide in
April after police arrived at his house to arrest him for money laundering.
Known simply as Keiko by
followers and political rivals alike, Fujimori emerges from prison to a very
different political landscape to the one she left just over a year ago.
Once a major player in the
country's politics, Popular Force has lost ground in recent years, in part due
to Fujimori's two successive defeats in the second round of presidential
elections in 2011 and 2016.
Peruvian President Martin
Vizcarra has called for new legislative elections for January 26, after
dissolving the country's single-chamber congress in September as part of an
anti-corruption campaign.
Fujimori's party risks losing its
majority in congress, following repeated clashes with Vizcarra, whose
anti-graft drive has proven popular with the public.