Corruption verdict on S Korea's Park to be televised live

Seoul - The corruption verdict and sentencing of South Korea's
former president Park Geun-hye will be televised live, Yonhap said on Tuesday,
in a case that could see her jailed for 30 years.
The
66-year-old Park, daughter of a former dictator, was ousted from power in March
2017 following months of street protests.
She has
been in police custody for almost a year over a wide-ranging corruption
scandal, which exposed shady links between big business and politics.
The
Seoul Central District Court said it would allow the verdict and sentencing of
Park, set for Friday afternoon, to be broadcast live on television due to high
public interest, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Prosecutors
have demanded a 30-year-jail sentence and a $110m fine for Park, saying she
must take responsibility for the scandal as the former president.
Park is
accused of colluding with her secret confidante and long-time friend Choi
Soon-sil, who has been convicted and jailed, for taking tens of millions of
dollars from conglomerates in return for policy favours.
It is
unclear whether Park will attend court on Friday as she has boycotted her
hearings since the court extended her detention last October.