 

Costa Rica legalises same-sex marriage in first for Central America

2020-05-26 16:38

Costa Rica legalised same-sex marriage on Tuesday, becoming the first Central American country to do so, as a court ruling came into force at midnight.

Planned celebrations did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a special program about LGBT rights was broadcast on public television and online as the first weddings were held.

"This change will bring about a significant social and cultural transformation, allowing thousands of people to marry," said President Carlos Alvarado in the program.

Costa Rica is the eighth country in the Americas to recognise same-sex marriage - a group that includes Brazil, Ecuador and Argentina, as well as Canada and the US.

The move was triggered by a 2018 ruling of the Supreme Court which declared the part of the law banning gay marriage was unconstitutional.

That ruling gave parliament 18 months to legislate on the matter - but it did not, so the provision was automatically annulled.

"Costa Rica is celebrating today: marriage equality has become a reality in the country - the first one in Central America," said the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) in a tweet.

"We rejoice with you: congratulations to all those who worked so hard to make it happen!"

Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the UN's Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, called it "an extraordinary moment of celebration" in a tweet posted hours before midnight.

He expressed "gratitude to the work of so many activists, and of quiet reflection of the lives of those who lived without seeing this moment".

Read more on:    costa rica  |  lgbtqi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 wrap | Indonesian army set to enforce measures, virus heightens heatwave health risks

2020-05-26 14:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Let it snow! Sutherland experiences first snow of 2020
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
1 person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-26 22:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 